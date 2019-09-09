VIDEO: Outhouse stops 20 shots in win at Winnipeg Jets rookie showcase

Likely goaltender Griffen Outhouse took some time to speak to reporters after turning away 20 shots in game two of the Winnipeg Jets’ Rookie Showcase Sunday.
🎥Goaltender Griffen Outhouse speaks postgame after turning away 20 shots in the #NHLJets win over Montreal. pic.twitter.com/jz3wIvKWoI
— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 9, 2019
The Jets beat a group of Montreal Canadiens rookies 2-1 in Belelville, Ont. as part of the showcase, where Outhouse, 21, garnered an invite as an undrafted rookie following his career with the Western Hockey League’s Victoria Royals.
“It was a really fun game,” Outhouse said. “They were pretty shut down — two or three shots in the third period — I was happy with how they played and gave me a lot of confidence in there.
“I thought I did well controlling rebounds and keeping it simple.”
Outhouse also played the third period of an 8-1 thrashing at the hands of the Ottawa Senators rookies Friday.
