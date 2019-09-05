Outhouse garners invite to Winnipeg Jets Rookie Showcase Sept. 6-9

The 21-year-old goaltender, who aged out of the Western Hockey League with the Victoria Royals this past spring after four seasons with the club, will take part in the camp being held from Sept. 6-9 in Belleville, Ont.

Outhouse was a fan favourite in Victoria throughout his tenure with the team, and played 196 games with the Royals.

During the 2018/19 season, Outhouse recorded a 2.81 goals against average with a .913 save percentage.

Outhouse was the first goaltender in Victoria Royals’ history to record 100 wins, and the 16th ever in the WHL to achieve the feat.

He also holds the Royals’ record for most victories in a single season with 35 in 2017/18.

The group selected by the Jets to play in Belleville will be on the ice together for the first time at Bell MTS Iceplex on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.

This season marks the first time the Winnipeg Jets are taking part in the Rookie Showcase, hosted by the Ottawa Senators. The Jets previously participated in the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. starting with their inaugural season in 2011/12.

The schedule for the Rookie Showcase is as follows (Belleville, Ont. – Sept. 6-9)

Game 1: Ottawa vs. Winnipeg – Sept. 6, 4 p.m. (PST)

Game 2: Montreal vs. Ottawa – Sept. 7, 4 p.m. (PST)

Game 3: Montreal vs. Winnipeg – Sept. 8, 4 p.m. (PST)

Game 4: Winnipeg vs. Ottawa – Sept. 9, 4 p.m. (PST)

