Top 10 finishes for Cariboo Chilcotin cowboys at Little Britches Rodeo Association awards

Tanner Loring
Brandon Loring
Denten Russell
Kagen Russell
Kagen Russell
Reid Rife
Ryan Rife
Tanner Loring, Brandon Loring, Denten Russell

A handful of local cowboys received praise and accolades earlier this month at Little Britches Rodeo Association Year End Banquet and Awards in Merritt.

Held at the beginning of November, Tanner Loring, Brandon Loring, Kagen Russell, Denten Russell, Reid Rife, Brady Wood, Will Roberts, Sam Holmes and Kacey Huffman — all Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo Association competitors — picked up awards.

Kagen won the senior boys all around champion to claim his third saddle of the season, while Tanner Loring, meanwhile, secured the junior boys reserve all around champion.

Each of the competitors was named in at least one event, or category, finishing in the top 10.

The following are this year’s BCLBRA top 10, local results:

Junior Boys Stakes

3.) Tanner Loring – Riske Creek

8.) Denten Russell – Riske Creek

Junior Boys Goat Tail Tying

1.) Tanner Loring – Riske Creek

6.) Denten Russell – Riske Creek

Junior Boys Dummy Roping

1.) Tanner Loring – Riske Creek

9.) Reid Rife – Williams Lake

Junior Boys Steer Riding

2.) Tanner Loring – Riske Creek

5.) Reid Rife – Williams Lake

Junior Boys Reserve All Around Champion

1.) Tanner Loring – Riske Creek

Junior Boys Steer Riding Highest Score

1.) Tanner Loring – 75 points

Senior Boys Stakes

6.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek

Senior Boys Goat Tying

1.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek

10.) Will Roberts – Williams Lake

Senior Boys Breakaway Roping

1.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek

2.) Will Roberts – Williams Lake

7.) Kacey Huffman – 150 Mile House

Senior Boys Chute Dogging

2.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek

3.) Brandon Loring – Riske Creek

5.) Brady Wood – Williams Lake

6.) Ryan Rife – Williams Lake

9.) Will Roberts – Williams Lake

10.) Sam Holmes – Empire Valley

Senior Boys Steer Riding

1.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek

6.) Brandon Loring – Riske Creek

9.) Ryan Rife – Williams Lake

Senior Boys All Around Champion

1.) Kagen Russell – Riske Creek wins his third saddle of the year

Senior Boys Steer Riding Highest Score

1.) Ryan Rife

Senior Boys Fastest Time in Senior Boys Breakaway Roping

1.) Will Roberts with 2.7 seconds


