PHOTOS: Stars of future give all at Little Britches Rodeo in Williams Lake

Kagen Russell of Riske Creek makes a time of 3.7 seconds in the senior boys chute dogging at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo Sunday. Russell finished third overall in the event. Greg Sabatino photo Kagen Russell of Riske Creek makes a time of 3.7 seconds in the senior boys chute dogging at the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo Sunday. Russell finished third overall in the event. Greg Sabatino photo
Roughly a dozen Williams Lake and area cowboys and cowgirls joined upwards of 65 participants during the weekend for the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo.

Held at the Stampede Grounds, competitors — in both junior and senior divisions — showed off their rodeo skills in events including barrel racing, stakes, poles, goat tail tying, dummy roping, steer riding, breakaway roping and chute dogging.

Williams Lake Little Britches organizer Allison Everett said it went exceptionally well, despite some brief bouts of rain on Saturday.

“We had 67 total, which is down a little bit but that was because of the two rodeos out west (in Redstone and Alkali Lake), but the weather was great and we had no smoke this year which was fantastic.”

The Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo was forced to be cancelled two years ago due to the wildfires.

“Thanks to all of the help, especially to Ron Hume for doing the grounds. He was awesome. And Willie Crosina and Lindsey Wood, who made his announcing debut.

READ MORE: Loring Roberts ready to ride into Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

“We had lots of kids out and they had a great time.”

For junior Little Britches competitor Reid Rife of Williams Lake, competing at his hometown rodeo was a fun time.

Rife finished four in junior boys dummy roping and fourth in junior boys steer riding.

“I just really liked the riding [events], watching everyone and just hanging out with friends,” he said.

Top five overall results (where applicable) over the two-day rodeo are as follows:

Junior Girls Barrel Racing

1.) Shale Maurice (Kamloops)

2.) Paige Cady (Kamloops)

3.) Violet Sismey (Salmon Arm)

4.) Laycee Herman (Kamloops)

5.) Madelyn Gavaga (Cache Creek)

Junior Boys Stakes

1.) Kayden Conan (Kamloops)

2.) Lee Fraser (Louis Creek)

3.) Denten Russell (Riske Creek)

4.) Colby Ignace (Savona)

5.) Blaine Huffman (150 Mile House)

Junior Girls Poles

1.) Violet Sismey (Salmon Arm)

2.) Madelyn Gavaga (Cache Creek)

3.) Laycee Herman (Kamloops)

4.) Sterling Schneider (Princeton)

5.) Autumn Sismey (Salmon Arm)

Junior Boys Goat Tail Tying

1.) Tanner Loring (Riske Creek)

2.) Kayden Conan (Kamloops)

3.) Colby Ignace (Savona)

4.) Lee Fraser (Louis Creek)

5.) Denten Russell (Riske Creek)

Junior Girls Goat Tail Tying

1.) Madelyn Gavaga (Cache Creek)

2.) Shale Maurice (Kamloops)

3.) Paige Cady (Kamloops)

4.) Laycee Herman (Kamloops)

5.) Autumn Sismey (Salmon Arm)

Junior Boys Dummy Roping

1.) Kayden Conan (Kamloops)

2.) Tanner Loring (Riske Creek)

3.) Colby Ignace (Savona)

4.) Reid Rife (Williams Lake)

5.) Eric Fraser (Louis Creek)

Junior Girls Dummy Roping

1.) Paige Cady (Kamloops)

2.) Laycee Herman (Kamloops)

3.) Sterling Schneider (Princeton)

4.) Autumn Sismey (Salmon Arm)

5.) Domenichella Bennett (Kamloops)

Junior Boys Steer Riding

1.) Tanner Loring (Riske Creek)

2.) Kayden Conan (Kamloops)

3.) Colby Ignace (Savona)

4.) Reid Rife (Williams Lake)

Senior Girls Barrel Racing

1.) Erika Ignace (Savona)

2.) Simone Lamberton (Kelowna)

3.) Hannah Cady (Kamloops)

4.) Hanna Fitchett (Armstrong)

5.) Andee Walker (Merritt)

Senior Boys Stakes

1.) Turner James (Cache Creek)

2.) Lorenzo bennett (Kamloops)

3.) Cade Allison (Clinton)

4.) Jake Bradley (McLure)

5.) Kagen Russell (Riske Creek)

Senior Girls Poles

1.) Andee Walker (Merritt)

2.) Taylor Fitchett (Armstrong)

3.) Vanessa Michel (Cache Creek)

4.) Haley Brunell (Kelowna)

5.) Hattie Holmes (Williams Lake)

Senior Boys Goat Tying

1.) Kagen Russell (Riske Creek)

2.) Jake radley (McLure)

3.) Will Roberts (Lac La Hache)

4.) Lorenzo Bennett (Kamloops)

5.) Cruise Schneider (Princeton)

Senior Girls Goat Tying

1.) Vanessa Michel (Cache Creek)

2.) Hannah Cady (Kamloops)

3.) Becky Bradley (McLure)

4.) Taylor Fitchett (Armstrong)

5.) Erika Ignace (Savona)

Senior Boys Breakaway Roping

1.) Kagen Russell (Riske Creek)

2.) Will Roberts (Lac La Hache)

3.) Lorenzo Bennett (Kamloops)

4.) Carter Dobranski (Abbotsford)

5.) Brayden Evenson (Pritchard)

Senior Girls Breakaway Roping

1.) River Anderson (Quilchena)

2.) Andee Walker (Merritt)

3.) Hannah Cady (Kamloops)

4.) Vanessa Michel (Cache Creek)

5.) Simone Lamberton (Kelowna)

Senior Boys Chute Dogging

1.) Noah Harvey (Forest Grove)

2.) Brandon Loring (Riske Creek)

3.) Kagen Russell (Risek Creek)

4.) Will Roberts (Lac La Hache)

5.) Nate Carnes (Quesnel)

Co-ed Steer Riding

1.) Lorenzo Bennett (Kalmoops)

2.) Jake Bradley (McLure)

3.) Ryan Rife (Williams Lake)

4.) Brandon Loring (Riske Creek)

5.) Tate Allison (Clinton)


