Loring, Roberts ready to ride into Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

Two Williams Lake high school rodeo athletes will take their talents to the High School Finals

Photo submitted Williams Lake junior rodeo athletes Tanner Loring (from left), Casey Huffman, Kagen Russell, Nate Carnes of Quesnel, Brady Wood, Ryan Rife, Reid Rife and Denten Russell (missing from photo) competed during the weekend at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House.

Two Williams Lake junior high school rodeo competitors will take their talents to the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals.

Brandon Loring of Riske Creek and Will Roberts of Lac La Hache will compete at the event, being hosted this year in Merritt July 26-28, after qualifying during the long weekend at the BC High School Rodeo Association Junior Finals in Barriere.

Brandon entered the finals sitting in second place in the south in chute dogging, and was looking for a good performance to qualify for Canadians.

Saturday, he finished fourth in a time of 9.6 seconds. Sunday, he again placed fourth in 6.1 seconds, and finished Monday with a sixth-place result in a time of 10.5 seconds to place fourth overall. The weekend qualified Brandon for the Canadian finals and, also, the National High School Rodeo Finals in South Dakota, however, he chose not to attend this year.

Roberts, meanwhile, capped off his impressive season winning the season leader buckles in both saddle bronc riding, steer riding, breakaway roping and boys all around — each for the south region.

Roberts said he plans to compete at both nationals on June 4 in four events, as well as Canadians in July.

Meanwhile, several other junior high school rodeo competitors pulled on their cowboy boots and travelled south to 100 Mile House for the Little Britches Rodeo where Tanner Loring, Kagen Russell, Denten Russell, Casey Huffman, Brady Wood, Ryan Rife and Reid Rife represented the lakecity at the event.

Ryan, 13, competing in his first Little Britches Rodeo, placed third in the co-ed steer riding and fourth in the senior boys chute dogging events.

His younger brother, Reid, 9, came away with a third-place result in the junior boys dummy roping event and almost made his six-second ride in the junior boys steer riding event.

The Russells, meanwhile, rode away with a strong weekend.

Kagen finished first in breakaway roping and first in chute dogging, took the 6/7 split in steer riding and was sixth in goat tying Saturday. He followed that up with a first-place finish in steer riding and a first place result in chute dogging, and was seventh in stakes and fourth in goat tail tying Sunday.

His brother, Denten, was sixth in goat tail tying Saturday.

Coming up for Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club athletes will be the BCHSRA High School Senior Finals from June 7-9 in Fort St. John.



Shelly Loring photo Brandon Loring will compete at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals coming up July 26-28 in Merritt after placing well during the weekend at the BC High School Rodeo Association Junior Finals in Barriere.