Thunder Mountain hosting fan appreciation night Saturday

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend

Arnie Kunka (front), in the No. 27 car, races to the street stock main event victory as he’s trailed by Tim Westwick in the No. 56 car June 15 at Thunder Mountain Speedway’s Saturday Nite Shakedown. Patrick Davies photo.

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend at the Dairy Queen Christmas in July and Fan Appreciation Night.

On Saturday, July 27 in the afternoon and evening Thunder Mountain will be alive with the sound of the engines of street stocks, bone stocks and pro minis as their drivers prepare for a night of quality racing and entertainment. Gates open at 2 p.m. for the 4 p.m. qualifier races, followed shortly after by competitive racing at 5 p.m. until late in the evening.

Tickets for this regular event are priced $10 for adults, $5 for students with proper I.D., $5 for seniors with children under the age of 12 getting in for free.

At the race, Thunder Mountain will be featuring Christmas in July, a food drive/fundraiser effort for the Salvation Army Foodbank and Dairy Queen’s fan appreciation night.

As in previous years, the local Dairy Queen will be handing out free Dilly Bars to all who attend, Thunder Mountain’s way to say thank you for all the ongoing community support.

Thunder Mountain Speedway president Bob Lowen said that he’s hoping to see a good turnout from fans and racers for the event, ideally, enough drivers to fill out each category with 10 cars. Lowen added that without the community support, they’d all just be driving around a track in the woods with no one watching them. Both he and the other members of the speedway are grateful for the continuing fan support.

“Come on out (this weekend) and enjoy a little thunder on the mountain,” Lowen said.



