Arnie Kunka (front), in the No. 27 car, races to the street stock main event victory as he’s trailed by Tim Westwick in the No. 56 car June 15 at Thunder Mountain Speedway’s Saturday Nite Shakedown. Patrick Davies photo.

Thunder Mountain hosting fan appreciation night Saturday

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend at the Dairy Queen Christmas in July and Fan Appreciation Night.

On Saturday, July 27 in the afternoon and evening Thunder Mountain will be alive with the sound of the engines of street stocks, bone stocks and pro minis as their drivers prepare for a night of quality racing and entertainment. Gates open at 2 p.m. for the 4 p.m. qualifier races, followed shortly after by competitive racing at 5 p.m. until late in the evening.

Tickets for this regular event are priced $10 for adults, $5 for students with proper I.D., $5 for seniors with children under the age of 12 getting in for free.

Read More: Saturday Nite Shakedown lives up to name at Thunder Mountain Speedway

At the race, Thunder Mountain will be featuring Christmas in July, a food drive/fundraiser effort for the Salvation Army Foodbank and Dairy Queen’s fan appreciation night.

As in previous years, the local Dairy Queen will be handing out free Dilly Bars to all who attend, Thunder Mountain’s way to say thank you for all the ongoing community support.

Thunder Mountain Speedway president Bob Lowen said that he’s hoping to see a good turnout from fans and racers for the event, ideally, enough drivers to fill out each category with 10 cars. Lowen added that without the community support, they’d all just be driving around a track in the woods with no one watching them. Both he and the other members of the speedway are grateful for the continuing fan support.

“Come on out (this weekend) and enjoy a little thunder on the mountain,” Lowen said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

Just Posted

Thunder Mountain hosting fan appreciation night Saturday

Race fans will get quite the show at Thunder Mountain Speedway this weekend

Category 2 open fire ban goes into effect for Cariboo Fire Centre July 29

Ban back due to increased fire danger ratings caused by a warming trend throughout the region

Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Moleschi, Canada ready to defend rugby sevens gold at Pan Am Games

Williams Lake native will captain the 2019 squad as they defend their 2015 win

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Family ventures keep Gertzens together

As volunteers and business owners, they are kept busy

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Most Read