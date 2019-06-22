Saturday Nite Shakedown lives up to name at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Williams Lake’s Donny Kunka (No. 3 car) races in the Wescar Late Model Touring Series Stop in the lakecity Saturday night at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Kunka would finish fourth in the main event and, overall, said he was pleased with his driving. (Patrick Davies photos) Williams Lake’s Donny Kunka (No. 3 car) races in the Wescar Late Model Touring Series Stop in the lakecity Saturday night at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Kunka would finish fourth in the main event and, overall, said he was pleased with his driving. (Patrick Davies photos) Ian Graham of Agasssiz brought home the checkered flag in the Wescar Late Model Touring Series Saturday night at Thunder Mountain. Here trophy girl Cynthia English and TMS president Bob Lowen president Graham his trophy.

After a one-year hiatus from Thunder Mountain Speedway, the WESCAR Late Model Touring Series put on a show for fans at the local speedway Saturday.

“After a year’s absence they came back in a big way,” said TMS president Bob Lowen, noting it was a great evening of racing as fans lined the spectating area and surrounded the track to catch the action.

Billed the Saturday Nite Shakedown, Thunder Mountain Speedway featured not only the WESCAR touring series, but also the visiting Legends series cars and local street stocks and bone stocks in qualifying, dash, heat and main events.

“Shout out to all who made Saturday Nite Shakedown successful,” Lowen said.

“Thank you to the loyal fans for braving the bugs and to WESCAR, Legends and all our drivers and crews for providing the awesome show.”

Representing Williams Lake in the series — featuring the fastest stock cars in B.C. — is Donny Kunka, driving the No. 3 car.

In the WESCAR, 100-lap main event, Kunka raced to fourth place, however, the third-place finisher was disqualified due to a technical issue, moving Kunka up to the third-place finish.

“We had a good day,” he said. “Just hesitated too long towards the end. Should have opened her up a little sooner. Was just being cautious after our wreck in Prince George.”

Overall, though, Kunka said it was a good points weekend for him and his team.

“The whole show ran smoothly,” he said adding, as a rookie in the WESCAR series, he’s so far enjoying himself.

Taking the checkered flag in the WESCAR main event was Agassiz’s Ian Graham, while Chris Babcock of Fort St. John finished second.

Moving onto the street stock local class, it was Donny’s dad, Arnie Kunka, bringing home first place in the 25-lap main event, bumping him up to fourth place in the overall season standings behind leader Tim Westwick, Tyler Yuille and Doug Gerow.

Second in the main was Garnet Grimard, while Westwick managed a third-place finish, despite a near race-ending collision after Kamloops’ John Ashley spun him out coming around a corner.

The bone stock division saw tiffany Rose Verkaik haul in the fastest qualifying lap, Mitch Rollo win the ‘A’ Dash and ‘A’ Heat, Tristan Waslen take the ‘B’ Dash and Ryan Grant race to the title in the ‘B’ heat.

In the main event it was Rollo continuing on his success so far this season and expanding his overall season lead with the win in the 25-lap main event. Behind him in second place was Damien Fisher, who currently sits second place overall in the season standings.

“[Our local racing] was awesome,” Lowen said. “We had a good amount of drivers and we’re looking forward to Stampede Weekend now.”

On Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 TMS is hosting its back-to-back Stampede Weekend Hit to Pass, Smoke Show and King of the Hill and Tri-City Street Stock Series Race, plus the Stampede All Class Invitational.

The hit to pass, smoke show and king of the hill go Friday, June 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Pit gates open at 1 p.m., with the spectator gate opening at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 the Stampede Racing All Class Invitational and Tri-City Street Stock Series Race gets underway with qualifying at 5 p.m., followed by racing at 6 p.m.



