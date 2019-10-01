Stamps take season opener on road versus ‘Roos

Danny Merth evened the contest up at 2-2 just two minutes later to end the frame

Lindsay Chung/Quesnel Observer photo Williams Lake Stampeders forwards Darcy Flaherty and Mark Bouchard work behind their own net Saturday in their Central Interior Hockey League opener against the Quesnel Kangaroos. Williams Lake would pick up an 8-5 win in the contest.

The Williams Lake Stampeders opened the 2019/20 season in the win column Saturday with a victory over northern rivals, the Quesnel Kangaroos.

Last year’s CIHL playoff champions, the Kangaroos again look to be a strong contender for the league’s top prize, however, Williams Lake had other plans heading into the Twin Ice Arenas, handing the Roos a sound 8-5 defeat.

With several returning players and some notable names missing from this year’s roster, the Stampeders spread the scoring around with seven different scorers.

Stamps assistant captain Kurtis Bond opened the scoring eight minutes into the contest, before Quesnel answered back with two of their own from Alessio Tommasetti and Tommy Grant to go up 2-1.

Danny Merth evened the contest up at 2-2 just two minutes later to end the frame.

In the second, Justin Bond, followed by two back-to-back goals from Kaleb Boyle, propelled Williams Lake to a 5-2 lead. Quesnel would add its third of the night late in the frame to head into the third period down 5-3.

The third period saw more Stamps dominance as Kyler Wilkinson, Dylan Richardson and Cole Zimmerman put the contest away for the lakecity side.

Quesnel’s third-period goals came off the sticks of Grant, with his second, and Bryan Alibee.

Williams Lake out shot the Kangaroos 41-24 on the night, with longtime goaltender Willie Sellars picking up the win between the pipes for the Stampeders.

The Stampeders are now preparing to head out this weekend for a three-game road trip where they’ll face the Terrace River Kings Friday, Oct. 4, the Prince Rupert Rampage Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Kitimat Ice Demons on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Williams Lake will play its first home game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Saturday, Oct. 19 when they host the Kangaroos in what should be a tightly-contested match-up.

Puck drop for the Stamps’ home game is 7:30 p.m.

Williams Lake’s early-season roster for the Saturday game against the Kangaroos was as follows:

Goaltenders

– Richard Ward

– Willie Sellars

Forwards/Defence

– Mark Bouchard (A)

– Darcy Flaherty

– Cole Zimmerman

– Kaleb Boyle

– Kurtis Bond (A)

– Brayden Davis

– Kyler Wilkinson

– Gilbert Robbins

– Luke Johnny

– Danny Merth

– Tristen Sailor

– Wilf Robbins

– Dylan Richardson

– Justin Bond

– Ryan Yaworski

– Luke Fox

– Rich Macdonald

– Dayton Long

– Mike Yonkman (general manager)

– Al Navrot (coach)

