Al Navrot announced as 2019/20 Williams Lake Stampeders head coach

Navrot brings many years of senior men’s coaching experience to Stampeders

The Williams Lake Stampeders have announced former head coach Al Navrot will return to the club for the 2019/20 Central Interior Hockey League season. (Black Press file photo)

The Williams Lake Stampeders senior men’s hockey club has announced Al Navrot will takeover the head coaching reins for the 2019/20 Central Interior Hockey League season.

Navrot brings many years of senior men’s coaching experience to Stampeders, including both as a former coach of the Williams Lake squad, and as head coach of the now defunct Lac La Hache Tomahawks.

Navrot and his wife, Eva, are long-term residents of Williams Lake and have both been actively involved in the community over the years.

The Williams Lake Stampeders organization, meanwhile, said they are excited to have Navrot return to the head coaching role.

“We are all looking forward to his enthusiasm and the upcoming season,” the organization said in a release.

Navrot takes over as head coach from Dave Lauzon.

READ MORE: Stampeders headed to 2019 Coy Cup

The CIHL also recently released its 2019/20 regular season schedule which will see the Stampeders play eight home and eight away games in its 16-game regular season.

The team will be hosting its annual tryouts beginning in the first week of September, followed by its first regular season game Sept. 28 on the road against the Quesnel Kanagroos.

The Stampeders will host Quesnel Oct. 19 for its home opener at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Rejoining the CIHL for the 2019/20 season are the Smithers Steelheads and the Hazelton Wolverines, bringing the league total up to seven teams.


