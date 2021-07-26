The Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced it will be hosting a Back in the Saddle Bull Riding event Sept. 5-6 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced it will be hosting a Back in the Saddle Bull Riding event Sept. 5-6 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Greg Sabatino file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Stampede association announces Back in the Saddle Bull Riding event for Sept. 5-6 in Williams Lake

Details and ticket sale info to follow

Rodeo fans in Williams Lake feeling the burn of the loss of the past two Williams Lake Stampedes due to the pandemic can finally rejoice.

The Williams Lake Stampede Association announced Monday, July 26 it will be hosting a Back in the Saddle Bull Riding event, hosted in conjunction with the Bull Riders of Canada from Sept. 5-6.

While more details on the event and ticket sales are to follow, the event will also feature the fan-favourite wild horse race and cowgirls flat race at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

In addition to the bull riding, wild horse race and cowgirls flat race, on Sunday night, Sept. 6, there will be a grandstand show featuring B.C. country music artist Karen Lee Batten.

More to come.

 


