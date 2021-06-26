Karena Sokolan crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen

Karena Sokolan, 19, was crowned the 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Royalty Princess Bayley Cail, 17, from left, Queen Karena Sokolan, 19, and Princess Kennady Dyck, 17, were crowned Saturday, June 16, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has a new Stampede Queen and two Princess.

During an outdoor coronation dinner and celebration held near the Stampede Grounds Saturday, June 26, Karena Sokolan, 19, Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd. was crowned 2021 Williams Lake Stampede Queen, and both Bayley Cail, 17, Miss MH King Excavation and Kennady Dyck, 17, Miss Williams Lake Lions were named Princesses.

In order to be made a princess, the contestants have to achieve enough points and be within 10 per cent of the queen, which Bayley and Kennady did.

“I plan to spend the year in Williams Lake representing our Stampede and the Rodeo community,” Karena said. “I am excited. I think it might be a little more difficult with all that’s going on to get to places, but I think we are all excited.”

Karena is currently working for School District 27 this summer and in September plans to find a full-time job and spend more time riding her horses.

Prior to the crowning of the royalty, several awards were announced.

Karina won Most Horsemanship Written, Best Public Speaker, Fashion Show Poise and Personality, Williams Lake and area and Williams Lake Stampede history, Williams Lake Rodeo Knowledge and History.

Bailey won Personal Interview.

Kennady won Horsemanship Riding and Most Improved Public Speaker.

Each contestant received a $250 scholarship from their sponsor and a Stampede Poster presented by Williams Lake Stampede Association director Susan Rolph.

Royalty program director Patti Gerhardi said the generosity of the community responding to a positive program like the Stampede Royalty contest has been overwhelming.

“People are happy to do something together, especially in a leadership role like we are presenting for these ladies.”

Even on Saturday morning as they were setting up the tent area and tables for the coronation people showed up with flowers and items to help decorate.

Everything was done by noon, which gave the organizers time to go home and relax.

Invites are coming in already for the royalty, Gerhardi confirmed.

They will be going to the Quesnel Rodeo July 17, 18 and 19.

“Chief Willie Sellars invited us to a pow wow at Sugar Cane in September and we will have the Falkland Rodeo. BCRA has four rodeos that we plan to attend.”

On Thursday, July 1, the royalty will be officially crowned in the dirt of the Stampede Grounds, which is an event that normally happens during the Stampede.

