Shogun Martial Arts members from Williams Lake compete at Burnaby tournament

A group from Shogun Martial Arts in Williams Lake traveled to Burnaby for a tournament April 22. Sensei Katharina Koppe, back row, from left, Renshi Sheldon Lainchbury, Niko Grondines, Lincoln Hoelzler, James Hutchinson, Amy Jordan, Eric Bowman, Sensei Glen Rogers, and Renshi Lee-Ann Lainchbury. Sonny Altrows, front row, left to right, Finlay McCallum, Aurora McCallum, Mia Shortreed, Oren Goodrich and Emmy Shortreed. (Photo submitted)

Some Williams Lake competitors traveled to Burnaby for a martial arts tournament on April 22 at BCIT.

It was the BC Open Martial Arts Championships and 11 member of the Shogun Martial Arts club went down for the competition and returned home with a total of 19 medals.

The younger competitors from Shogun ranged in ages from six to 15 and one adult competitor participated.

Seven of the club members were competing for their first time.

Mia Shortreed, left, and Aurora McCallum at the BC Open Martial Arts Championships April 22. (Photo submitted)

“It was a long day with check-ins starting around 8 a.m. and the last competitor finished near 6 p.m.,” said Lee-Ann Lainchbury of Shogun Martial Arts.

Then the group stayed even later to be able to watch the adult black belt sparring after 7 p.m.

“Watching the more experienced competitors is a great way for the younger students to learn said Lainchbury.

The event included over 550 division entries, with competitors from around the world, noted Lainchbury. There were nine rings going on for most of the day, she said, with competitors in kata, point fighting and continuous divisions.

Four coaches from Shogun traveled with the group, Renshi Sheldon Lainchbury, Renshi Lee-Ann, Sensei Glen Rogers and Sensei Katharina Koppe. Coaches went from ring to ring as students competed, some at the same time.

Kaizoe Niko Grondines and Sempei Eric Bowman were helping get younger students ready and keeping them entertained while waiting for their event.

“The students, especially the younger ones, stuck together like glue, cheering each other on and providing encouragement when things were tougher than they thought,” said Lee-Ann Lainchbury.

Shogun Martial Arts has been in the lakecity for 17 years in April.

“It was great to bring such a wonderful group of martial artists to this tournament, especially after almost having to shut the doors permanently due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021,” said Lainchbury.

“Thankfully, due to community and student support, we are still here and can showcase our students’ hard work and dedication.”

RESULTS:

Aurora McCallum

Gold in kata 6-8 yrs old White to Orange Belt

4th (Bronze medal) in Point Sparring

Mia Shortreed

Bronze in Point Fighting 6-8 years old White to Orange Belt

4th in kata

Oren Goodrich

Silver in Kata 6-8 years old White to Orange belt

Bronze in Point Fighting

1 win , 2 losses in WKU Kick Light Continuous Sparring

Finlay McCallum

Gold in Point Sparring 9-10yr olds White to red belts

Bronze in Kata

Bronze in WKU Kick Light Continuous Fighting

James Hutchinson

Bronze in Point Fighting 10-12 yrs Green to Brown Belts

4th in Kata

Emmy Shortreed

Silver in Kata 9-10 yrs White to Red belts

Bronze in Point Fighting

Bronze in WKU Kick Light Continuous fighting (Was invited to Fight at the WKU Nationals in Calgary)

Sonny Altrows

Gold in Point fighting 9-10 yrs Green to Brown Belts

Silver in in WKU Kick Light Continuous Fighting (Was invited to compete at the WKU Nationals in Calgary)

Bronze in Kata

Lincoln Hoelzler

Silver in WKU Kick Light Continuous Sparring (was invited to attend the WKU Nationals in Calgary)

4th in Point Fighting 11-12 yrs Green to Brown Belts

Niko Grondines

Gold in Point Fighting 15-17 yrs Green to Brown Belt

Eric Bowman

4th in Point Fighting black belt 15-17 years

Also, competed in a huge kata division (unsure of final placement)

Amy Jordan

Silver in Point Fighting in the under belt open weight 30+yrs division

Bronze in Kata 18+yrs White to Orange Belts

