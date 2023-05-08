Junior rodeo competitors do well at high school rodeo hosted in Williams Lake

Renee Seelhof competes in breakaway roping Friday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Competitor Reid Rife checks out the bulls at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo April 28-30 at the Stampede Grounds. (Deanne Rife photo) Raylene Poffenroth readies her goats with the help pf Payton Ransome for use in the goat tying event at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Volunteers Dixie Roberts (from left), Leanne Stewart and Allison Everett work the rodeo office at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo April 28-30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Casey Huffman competes at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Saturday, April 28. (Beth Veenkamp photo) Reese Colgate competes Friday, April 28 at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Young rodeo contestants travelled from across B.C. to Williams Lake to compete in the Williams Lake Junior Rodeo and High School Rodeo – Co-approved North/South April 28, 28 and 30.

The weather was hot and sunny throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin as the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club hosted the BC High School Rodeo event at the Stampede Grounds.

This rodeo is one of only two co-approved B.C. High School Rodeos held per season. A co-approved rodeo sees contestants from both the north and south regions of B.C. from Grade 5 to Grade 12 come together to compete.

A total of 131 contestants were entered to compete with many local competitors doing well in the competition.

These are the unofficial results in Junior Rodeo:

Barrels April 28

Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House, 17.37

Sadie Stewart, Merritt 17.66

Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 17.99

Barrels April 29

Paige Cady, Kamloops 17.26

Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 17.89

Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 18.19

Poles April 28

Reese Colgate,150 Mile House 21.70

Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 22.43

Sterling Schneider, Princeton 24.36

Poles April 29

Sadie Stewart, Merritt 22.563

Paige Cady, Kamloops 24.441

Kyla Harrison,Pritchard BC 24.610

Breakaway April 28

Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 5.6

Paige Cady, Kamloops 6.3

Breakaway April 29

Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 3.9

Girls goats April 28

Paige Cady, Kamloops 13.8

Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 14.4

Sterling Schneider, Princeton 14.8

Girls Goats April 29

Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 15.0

Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 16.4

Myra Goss, Douglas Lake 18.2

Saddle bronc April 29

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 58

Bull riding April 28

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 77

Bull riding April 29

Colby Ignace, Savona 82

Chute dogging April 29

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 21.1

Tie down April 28

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 18.2

Boys goat tying April 28

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 13.1

Colby Ignace, Savona 13.7

Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 15.9

Boys goat tying April 29

Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 14.8

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 15.1

Colby Ignace, Savona 15.8

Boys breakaway April 28

Colby Ignace, Savona 4.6

Tryan Rivet, Williams Lake 10.1

Boys breakaway April 29

Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 5.9

Tryan Rivet, Williams Lake 8.6

Ribbon roping April 28

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 15.0

Paige Cady, Kamloops

Colby Ignace, Savona BC, 20.1

Renee Seelhof, Horsefly

Ribbon roping April 29

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 19.9

Paige Cady, Kamloops

Team roping April 29

Colby Ignace, Savona 21.9

Tanner Loring, Riske Creek

Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 23.3

Paige Cady, Kamloops

Light Rifle shoot April 28/ go 1

Leyton Easthope,Armstrong BC, 148

Colby Ignace, Savona BC, 94

Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops BC, 90

Light Rifle shoot April 28/ go 2

Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 162

Leyton Easthope, Armstrong 116

Colby Ignace, Savona 86

