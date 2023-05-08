Junior rodeo competitors do well at high school rodeo hosted in Williams Lake

Young rodeo contestants travelled from across B.C. to Williams Lake to compete in the Williams Lake Junior Rodeo and High School Rodeo – Co-approved North/South April 28, 28 and 30.
The weather was hot and sunny throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin as the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club hosted the BC High School Rodeo event at the Stampede Grounds.
This rodeo is one of only two co-approved B.C. High School Rodeos held per season. A co-approved rodeo sees contestants from both the north and south regions of B.C. from Grade 5 to Grade 12 come together to compete.
A total of 131 contestants were entered to compete with many local competitors doing well in the competition.
These are the unofficial results in Junior Rodeo:
Barrels April 28
Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House, 17.37
Sadie Stewart, Merritt 17.66
Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 17.99
Barrels April 29
Paige Cady, Kamloops 17.26
Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 17.89
Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 18.19
Poles April 28
Reese Colgate,150 Mile House 21.70
Paisley Jordan, Pritchard 22.43
Sterling Schneider, Princeton 24.36
Poles April 29
Sadie Stewart, Merritt 22.563
Paige Cady, Kamloops 24.441
Kyla Harrison,Pritchard BC 24.610
Breakaway April 28
Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 5.6
Paige Cady, Kamloops 6.3
Breakaway April 29
Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 3.9
Girls goats April 28
Paige Cady, Kamloops 13.8
Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 14.4
Sterling Schneider, Princeton 14.8
Girls Goats April 29
Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 15.0
Reese Colgate, 150 Mile House 16.4
Myra Goss, Douglas Lake 18.2
Saddle bronc April 29
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 58
Bull riding April 28
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 77
Bull riding April 29
Colby Ignace, Savona 82
Chute dogging April 29
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 21.1
Tie down April 28
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 18.2
Boys goat tying April 28
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 13.1
Colby Ignace, Savona 13.7
Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 15.9
Boys goat tying April 29
Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 14.8
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 15.1
Colby Ignace, Savona 15.8
Boys breakaway April 28
Colby Ignace, Savona 4.6
Tryan Rivet, Williams Lake 10.1
Boys breakaway April 29
Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 5.9
Tryan Rivet, Williams Lake 8.6
Ribbon roping April 28
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 15.0
Paige Cady, Kamloops
Colby Ignace, Savona BC, 20.1
Renee Seelhof, Horsefly
Ribbon roping April 29
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek 19.9
Paige Cady, Kamloops
Team roping April 29
Colby Ignace, Savona 21.9
Tanner Loring, Riske Creek
Renee Seelhof, Horsefly 23.3
Paige Cady, Kamloops
Light Rifle shoot April 28/ go 1
Leyton Easthope,Armstrong BC, 148
Colby Ignace, Savona BC, 94
Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops BC, 90
Light Rifle shoot April 28/ go 2
Wyatt Bremner, Kamloops 162
Leyton Easthope, Armstrong 116
Colby Ignace, Savona 86
