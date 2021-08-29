Seiberts see success at Avion RS1 Series in Penticton

Drivers raced 100 laps on the newly-refurbished quarter-mile oval in the Okanagan Valley

Trevor Seibert holds the checkered flag and celebrates his victory. (Avion Motorsports photo)

A Williams Lake father, son auto racing duo made their mark during the weekend at the Avion RS1 Series at the Penticton Speedway.

Drivers, including Williams Lake’s Trevor Seibert and his son, Ryley Seibert, were in action this past Saturday night at the speedway running twin 100-lap races on the newly-refurbished quarter-mile oval in the Okanagan Valley.

With equally prepared race cars and progressive banking both races featured plenty of side-by-side racing action.

During the afternoon qualifying session it was three-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion Andrew Ranger that posted the quickest time ripping around the track in his familiar No. 27 car in 13.397 seconds.

The Avion RS1 Series inverts the top five qualifiers so Adam Dowler of Sherwood Park, Alta., in the No. 17 car, started on the pole with brother Noel Dowler in the No. 35 car alongside in the front row.

A very early caution period for a spin on the backstretch narrowed the gap between Ranger and Trevor, No. 69.

Ryley, meanwhile, in the No. 9 superseal Chevrolet would quickly takeover the lead, but it didn’t take long before Trevor and Ranger rejoined Ryley at the front of the field.

A three-way battle ensued with the lead changing hands several times.

Ryley faded back in the late stages of the race, but managed to hold off Ranger for the victory in the race, with Noel claiming the third spot on the podium.

The second, 100-lap race was dominated by Ranger.

The Roxton Pond, Que. native stormed to the lead on an early restart and had little trouble holding off any challengers for the top position.

Trevor and Ryley would claim second and third place, respectively. With his victory and second place run Ranger takes over the championship points lead.

In between the Avion RS1 races, the Avion Sprint cars also took to the track.

The 30-lap feature ran green from start to finish with Matt Stephenson taking the victory, Jim White second and Ryley, who pulled double duty coming home third.

Fans can enjoy a taped broadcast of the races on REV TV Canada and Shaw Spotlight in many B.C. communities.

The show will debut Sept. 6. Check local listing for channel and times.

The Avion RS1 Series final race of the year takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 at Area 27 in Oliver, B.C.

Race fans can get the latest information about Avion Motorsports and Penticton Speedway on Twitter (@Avionmotorsport, @pentictonspeed), Instagram (@avionmotorsports, @pencitonspeedway), Facebook or at www.avionmotorsports.com.



