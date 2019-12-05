Trevor Seibert generated $10,000 in donations by donating a day at the track at two fundraising events. (Photo submitted)

Seibert’s a day at the track donations fuel fundraising efforts

$10,000 raised for charity

A day at the track with Williams Lake race car driver Trevor Seibert has netted $10,000 for B.C. charities.

Seibert donated a day at the track at the recent Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust gala, which raised $3,000 locally through an auction.

Seibert also donated two more ‘day at the track’ spaces at an event at the Richmond Auto Mall which raised an additional $3,500 each.

The lucky auction winners will spend a day at the track with Seibert on a track he built and owns in Oliver. They will even get to take his race car, an Avion Motosports RS1 Camaro, for a spin. The Area 27 race track is five kilometres long with 16 corners.

Read More: Trevor Seibert on track for success

At their track, the RS1 has gained speeds as high as 265 kilometers per hour and is capable of 300 km/h.

