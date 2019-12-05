Seibert’s a day at the track donations fuel fundraising efforts

A day at the track with Williams Lake race car driver Trevor Seibert has netted $10,000 for B.C. charities.
Seibert donated a day at the track at the recent Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust gala, which raised $3,000 locally through an auction.
Seibert also donated two more ‘day at the track’ spaces at an event at the Richmond Auto Mall which raised an additional $3,500 each.
The lucky auction winners will spend a day at the track with Seibert on a track he built and owns in Oliver. They will even get to take his race car, an Avion Motosports RS1 Camaro, for a spin. The Area 27 race track is five kilometres long with 16 corners.
At their track, the RS1 has gained speeds as high as 265 kilometers per hour and is capable of 300 km/h.
