Riske Creek cousins show dominance in Little Britches Rodeo Association

Linda Lou Howarth

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Four Riske Creek cousins had big seasons this year in the Little Britches Rodeo Association.

Brothers Brandon Loring and Tanner Loring, and Kagen Russell and Denten Russell finished among the top cowboys in their respective divisions following the season-end event this past month at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Barriere.

Denten and Tanner, both nine years old, compete in the junior boys division.

Denten competes in stake race, goat tail tying and steer riding, and finished the weekend placing fifth in the stake race Saturday and fifth in the goat tail tying Sunday. After just starting to steer ride this season, Denten got his fourth steer Sunday, however, did not make the whistle.

Tanner, meanwhile, competes in the stake race, goat tail tying, dummy roping and steer riding and finished fourth Saturday in the stake race, second in goat tail tying, third in dummy roping and third in steer riding. Sunday, he was fifth in the stake race, second in goat tail tying, first in dummy roping and second in steer riding. For his efforts, Tanner won the average for goat tail tying for the weekend.

In the senior boys division, Kagen and Brandon both had extremely successful results.

Kagen, 14, competed in the stake race, goat tying, breakaway roping, chute dogging and co-ed steer riding. He placed first in goat tying, third in chute dogging and split third/fourth in the co-ed steer riding on Saturday. Sunday, he won first place in goat tying, second in breakaway roping, second in chute dogging and fourth/fifth in co-ed steer riding. Kagen’s solid overall results gave him the average win in goat tying and the prestigious boys all around championship for the weekend.

Brandon, 12, placed fourth in chute dogging and split first/second in the co-ed steer riding on Saturday. Sunday, he finished fourth in chute dogging and second in co-ed steer riding, giving him the average win in co-ed steer riding on the weekend.

Following the season, all four said they were happy with their seasons and are very excited to compete again in the 2020 rodeo season.



