Murals steeped in lakecity hockey history

Fans at Saturday night’s Williams Lake Stampeders game got a sneak peek of two historic hockey murals which will find their homes in the lobby outside rink one of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Local artist Dwayne Davis was working on the paintings — both three feet by five feet wide and an eighth of an inch thick — while the Stampeders took on the Kelowna Sparta as part of the Rogers Hometown Hockey festivities.

The soft unveiling was a fitting time for the work as generations of Williams Lake Stampeders filled the arena for the Saturday night game.

Davis was putting the finishing touches on a painting which recreates the photograph of the Williams Lake Stampeders’ 1960/61 team as the Waller Cup champions.

A second mural on display features the famed Alkali Braves from the 1931 roster.

Both teams housed players whose families still have deep ties to the region and hockey.

A third mural commissioned, but not yet completed, will feature the Williams Lake Stampeders’ 1952/53 team.

Making the Alkali Braves roster are: Joe Clemine, Pat Chelsea, Mathew Dick, Joe Dan, David Johnson, Alec Antoine, Louie Amiele, Peter Christopher, Alfred Sandy and George McKenzie (coach).

Playing for the Stamps’ 1960/61 team were: Alan Blair, Marv Scott, Gary Hutchinson, Phil Pigeon, Ernie Selinger, Emile Boweur, Paul Levens, Butch Rife, Tom White, Bud Laidler, brian Fourt, Carl Bucholtz, Ed Schulter, Tom McDougall, Walter Richardson, Stu McNiven, Archie Gaber, Dr. John Hunt, Jim Leith, Jim Simpson, Tommy Madison, Al Sweeney and Gale Rogers.

In November of 2017 Davis was approved $5,000 by Williams Lake city counil to create the murals for the Rogers Hometown Hockey festivities, which wrapped up Sunday in the lakecity.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.