Rogers Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone drops the puck for the game between the Williams Lake Stampeders and Kelowna Sparta. Angie Mindus photo

Stamps give fans a great show at Saturday night exhibition match-up

Rogers Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone drops the puck for Stamps game

Hockey fans young and old packed the arena in Williams Lake Saturday night to cheer on the home team during Roger Hometown Hockey weekend action.

Rogers’ co-host Tara Slone dropped the puck at 8:30 p.m. to kick off the exhibition game between the Stamps and the Kelowna Sparta.

Artist Dwayne Davis was also set up in the lobby working on hockey murals depicting Stampeders players from generations before as well as the Alkali Brave hockey team. Once completed, the murals will be permanently on display in the arena.

The game was an exciting one, with Nathan Zurak scoring late in the third on a break away to secure the win, 6-5.

The Williams Lake Community Band made the mood extra special, as did Francis Johnson, Sr., who drummed throughout the game.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

 

The officials had their hands full in Saturday night’s game, which was a rough but exciting competition between the two men’s teams. Angie Mindus photo

The puck rolls out of the net after Nathan Zurak blasts one past the Sparta’s netminder in the final mintues of the third period to clinch the win. The teams will go at it again Sunday afternoon with the puck drop at 1:30 p.m. Angie Mindus photo

Previous story
Sunday preparations underway for day two of Rogers Hometown Hockey

Just Posted

Rogers Hometown Hockey continues in downtown Williams Lake Sunday

NHL alumni, hockey circus and of course Ron MacLean today at Rogers Hometown Hockey

Stamps give fans a great show at Saturday night exhibition match-up

Rogers Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone drops the puck for Stamps game

Sunday preparations underway for day two of Rogers Hometown Hockey

The Rogers Hometown Hockey crew is busy cleaning snow in anticipation of today’s crowds.

VIDEO: Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour underway in Williams Lake

Downtown Williams Lake fills with hockey fans of all ages

Police are asking for witnesses to a robbery early Friday evening

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for witnesses after a robbery occurred… Continue reading

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

Most Read