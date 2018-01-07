Stamps give fans a great show at Saturday night exhibition match-up

Rogers Hometown Hockey’s Tara Slone drops the puck for the game between the Williams Lake Stampeders and Kelowna Sparta. Angie Mindus photo

Hockey fans young and old packed the arena in Williams Lake Saturday night to cheer on the home team during Roger Hometown Hockey weekend action.

Rogers’ co-host Tara Slone dropped the puck at 8:30 p.m. to kick off the exhibition game between the Stamps and the Kelowna Sparta.

Artist Dwayne Davis was also set up in the lobby working on hockey murals depicting Stampeders players from generations before as well as the Alkali Brave hockey team. Once completed, the murals will be permanently on display in the arena.

The game was an exciting one, with Nathan Zurak scoring late in the third on a break away to secure the win, 6-5.

The Williams Lake Community Band made the mood extra special, as did Francis Johnson, Sr., who drummed throughout the game.

The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The officials had their hands full in Saturday night’s game, which was a rough but exciting competition between the two men’s teams. Angie Mindus photo