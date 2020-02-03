McLellan’s Mexico fight cancelled day of event; hoping to get back in action soon

Williams Lake pro boxer Stuart McLellan (from left), Quesnel boxer Shawn Archer and friend, sponsor and cornerman Caleb Fraser prepare prior to Archer’s pro debut Jan. 18 in Mexico. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake pro boxer Stuart McLellan (from left), Quesnel boxer Shawn Archer and friend, sponsor and cornerman Caleb Fraser prepare prior to Archer’s pro debut Jan. 18 in Mexico. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake professional boxer Stuart McLellan is sporting itchy knuckles after his most recent, scheduled fight in Mexico was cancelled due to unforseen circumstances.

His ‘home away from home’ since 2016, McLellan has always enjoyed travelling to the country to put on a show for the locals. He’s also undefeated in the country in 10 outings.

Looking to get back in the win column following an August, 2019 loss at the hands of 6-0 pro Janibek Alimkhanuly during a televised Top Rank Boxing card at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA., this most recent speed bump has left somewhat of a sour taste in McLellan’s mouth.

The 33-year-old, who has a professional record of 27 wins, four losses and three draws, said he likely won’t now be able to land a fight until the Williams Lake Boxing Club hosts its annual pro-am card May 30 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“We’d got things in motion around Christmas time, but I’d been in the gym planning for a return to the ring, and leading up I’d been training for six weeks so it was a big waste of time in that regard,” McLellan said.

McLellan travelled to Mexico City for the fight, scheduled for Jan. 18, alongside Quesnel fighter Shawn Archer — who was making his pro debut — and sponsor Caleb Fraser of Censored Construction Ltd.

“We all weighed in and I got to the venue and the said there’s some problem and it’s been brought to their attention it’s kind of a mismatch,” he said. “So that was it.”

The silver lining, however, was McLellan and Fraser both got to corner Archer as he picked up his first pro win in his debut over Jonathan Ivan Sanchez Fabela.

“Shawn and I have been sparring together, and he’s been a great sparring partner,” McLellan said of the duo’s work preparing for their bouts.

“He comes down about twice a week. He’s very hard working and to go in under the circumstances in Mexico and on hostile ground and keep his composure was just awesome.”

While disappointed about his own fight cancellation, McLellan said he’s keeping his chin up and looking on to the next opportunity that presents itself.

“It’s a bummer, but I try not to let anything bother me,” he said. “Bad things happen. You just put it in the past and move on.”

The Williams Lake Boxing Club, meanwhile, is beginning to make preparations for its popular, annual show coming up May 30 in the lakecity.

McLellan said if all goes as planned several of the club’s fighters — professional and amateur — will be lacing up their gloves once again to put on an entertaining evening for fight fans in the lakecity.



