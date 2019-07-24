McLellan approved for list of potential street names in Williams Lake

Bryan ‘Bioson’ Delaronde (left) recently nominated that McLellan be accepted as a possible street name for his friend and professional boxer, Stuart McLellan. Greg Sabatino photo

City council has unanimously approved McLellan as a possible street name after receiving a nomination from a friend of Stuart (Westcoast Warlord) McLellan.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, July 15, council received the request.

Bryan Delaronde, in his nomination form, outlined how during his 12-year career as a welterweight boxer McLellan has brought both national and international recognition to Williams Lake.

“Stuart McLellan has been a driving force behind the Canadian boxing scene for a number of years now,” Delaronde stated.

“In the past year, Stuart has taken a step that only one or two other proboxers in Canada not only have the knowledge to take but the work ethic as well. Stuart has hosted two massive boxing events, teaming up with Teofista boxing, a very big boxing platform in Canada, here in Williams Lake.”

Delaronde said both events have brought hundreds if not thousands of people to enjoy the sport and see their Williams Lake club members fight, inspire new members and overcome the fear of being on stage.

Rena Schill, legislative services co-ordinator, in a report to council recommended approval of the name and noted the application meets all criteria for approval.

Approved names are placed in envelopes for selection in different sections — prior to 1930, 1930 to 1950, 1951 to 1970 and 1971 to 2000.

They are selected from the envelopes by random draw.

Nominations can be after individuals or families that have made significant contributions and or recognition to the City, or made and outstanding volunteer contribution.



