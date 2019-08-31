Lakecity players looked to for leadership as Capitals season nears

Williams Lake’s Brette Kerley, Cadence Peticlerc-Crosby, Paige Outhouse and Pyper Alexander are gearing up for their BC Female Midget AAA Hockey League season with the Prince George-based Northern Capitals. (Photo submitted)

A quartet of lakecity hockey players are sharpening their skates in preparation for the puck to drop on the 2019 BC Female Midget ‘AAA’ Hockey League season.

Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander, Brette Kerley and Cadence Peticlerc-Crosby will suit up for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals — each returning for their second year to the team — under the tutelage and guidance of former Capitals coach Mario Desjardins (2014-2017), who is coming back to the club after taking a year off to follow his daughter’s career in Alberta.

Each of the four players from Williams Lake earned a roster spot on the team following its May identification camp, and Desjardins said he’s excited about the talent level on display and hopes to improve upon last year’s third-place regular season finish.

“We’ve got a really great group of girls that are out there, for sure,” Desjardins told the Tribune. “It’s my first time to get an opportunity to coach these girls and get to know them a little bit but they seem like great ambassadors of the game and they are definitely keen on development. They all put in a lot of work in the offseason and it was fairly evident at our main camp here in August that they put in the work to make this team.

“They didn’t take being on this team last year for granted and I’m looking forward to coaching these players.”

Paige, Brette and Pyper will form part of the team’s forward core for the upcoming season, while Peticlerc-Crosby will suit up between the pipes for the Capitals.

Paige, who is entering her Grade 12 year at Prince George secondary, said she’s looking forward to having a fresh start and getting the season underway.

“It should be a good year,” Paige said. “Having Brette, Pyper, Cadence and myself here — it kind of brings home here to Prince George and it’s nice to have a few close friends here from Williams Lake.”

This year’s team does have some new faces, Paige said, with several players moving up from the bantam level to play in their first year of major midget, however, all should be great teammates, she added.

“I have a feeling that this year is going to go pretty well,” she said. “School wise, hockey wise, friend wise: just all around good.”

Brette also added she’s looking forward to getting the season underway and hopes to work toward a season championship.

“Our team is looking like it has the potential to succeed this year so I’m excited to see how far we can go,” Brette said, hoping the team can qualify for the ESSO Cup national championship.

“As a player I hope to be a good leader and get some points, but most importantly be a good teammate and help my team to a championship.”

Cadence, likewise, said the team looks strong.

“Having our new coach [Mario]: he’s coached at the female level a lot and coached the Capitals to two championships and I’m really excited about that,” she said. “I’m just going to keep fighting for my spot and show up to practice every day, and I think I’ve adapted to the level of skill and players that are out there in this league. Our season just looks really promising.”

Desjardins, meanwhile, said he’ll be looking to all four girls’ experience to help be leaders throughout the season.

During his previous tenure coaching the Capitals Desjardins amassed a 62-15-13 regular season record and won the playoff title in 2015. His team also repeated in 2016, and won the prestigious Mac’s Tournament in Calgary that same year.

“They all show leadership qualities and it showed [at camp] with their individual preparation for the tryouts,” he said.

He said each lakecity player brings a high level of skill and athleticism on the ice, plus a great attitude off it.

“I like the way Paige skates, and she’s a power forward that definitely isn’t afraid to get in the greasy areas to make things happen. She’s a leader, and all around great kid who will definitely take a leadership role and I think she’ll have a fantastic season this year.

“Brette’s compete level is very high, she’s got great skills, and has good puck protection, plus great hands. I think her real strength, though, is her shot. I don’t think I’ve seen a player shoot like her at her age in a very long time, and she’s accurate. I’ll be depending on her to score some goals this year, that’s for sure.”

Pyper, he said, brings a high compete level, has good hands, great vision for the ice and isn’t afraid to work in the tough areas of the ice.

“She’s also able to make some plays and is a good skater, too,” Desjardins said.

As for Cadence, he said she proved last season she’s ready to compete at the female midget ‘AAA’ level.

“She’s got good goal tending mechanics, a good glove, she battles hard in the net and it doesn’t matter what type of situation she’s in she’s definitely a battler between the pipes.

“I’m looking forward to her having a good season this year, especially with a really good team in front of her that will give her some support.”

Paige, Pyper, Brette and Cadence will get a chance to suit up in front of their hometown fans Sept. 7-8 for a pair of preseason games in the Cariboo.

There, the Capitals will have a score to settle with the Fraser Valley Rush in a two-game set in Williams Lake and 100 Mile after the Rush eliminated them from the first round of the playoffs last season in two straight games.

Game one of the series takes place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, followed by a 10 a.m. puck drop on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre in 100 Mile House.

The Capitals will play their regular season opener near the beginning of October.



