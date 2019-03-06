Return to home ice brings back fond memories for Northern Capitals players

Greg Sabatino photo Northern Capitals assistant captain Paige Outhouse of Williams Lake fires a wrister on goal Sunday against the Okanagan Hockey Academy Varsity.

Five Williams Lake hockey players got a chance to lace up their skates on home ice once again when they competed in a series of BC Female Major Midget League exhibition games during the weekend in the lakecity.

Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Sara Vermeulen, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Peticlerc-Crosby – all players for the Prince George-based Northern Capitals – squared off in a three-game set with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Varsity of the Canadian Spot School Hockey League for two games Saturday, followed by another on Sundy at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Game one finished in a 4-1 victory where Vermeulen was named the game MVP, game two was a scoreless tie with Outhouse earning the MPV nod, while Sunday’s game resulted in a 1-0 Varsity win.

It’s been almost a year since the five players’ skated to a BC Midget Female Provincial Championship last season with the Williams Lake Timberwolves.

Kerley played Saturday afternoon and half of the team’s evening game before resting an injury.

“It was good to be home,” Kerley said, noting roughly 150 fans attended both Saturday games.

“We enjoyed the support and it was good to have fans and friend we know in the stands.”

Outhouse, an assistant captain with the Capitals, also said she enjoyed playing back at the CMRC.

“It was nice to be surrounded by people you’re used to seeing all the time,” she said.

“The rink felt like home and was good to have those memories come back while on the ice.”

Of making the transition from the T-wolves to the Capitals, Kerley noted the season’s been going well.

“All the girls are so nice,” she said.

“We’re pretty busy with all the games and practices, and off-ice practices, but hopefully it all pays off.”

In 29 games so far this season, the Capitals sit in third place in the FMAAA League with 13 wins, 14 losses and two ties — one point back of the Fraser Valley Rush for second place in the standings.

The team will finish up its regular season this weekend with games against the Greater Vancouver Comets, before preparing for playoffs, where they’ll likely be matched up with the Fraser Valley Rush in the first round.


