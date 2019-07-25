Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi (second from left) and fellow team members had an opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, after the Team Canada’s flag raising ceremony at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru Wednesday, July 24. Sgt. John Maheu photo

Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, in Lima, Peru for the Pan Am Games competing with Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens, had the opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada after the Team Canada’s flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday, July 24.

Read more: Moleschi, Canada Women’s Sevens competing in Pan American Games July 26 to 28

In a Canadian Press article published Wednesday, Moleschi, who is the team’s captain said the tournament is going to show the depth of their program.

“We’re a world-class team and we’re here to bring the heat,” she told reporter Neil Davidson.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary bounces withering Whitecaps from Canadian Championships
Next story
Moleschi, Canada ready to defend rugby sevens gold at Pan Am Games

Just Posted

Category 2 open fire ban goes into effect for Cariboo Fire Centre July 29

Ban back due to increased fire danger ratings caused by a warming trend throughout the region

Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Moleschi, Canada ready to defend rugby sevens gold at Pan Am Games

Williams Lake native will captain the 2019 squad as they defend their 2015 win

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Family ventures keep Gertzens together

As volunteers and business owners, they are kept busy

Lessons learned on the mountain for LCSS students

Murtle Lake trip offers adventure, challenge

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Most Read