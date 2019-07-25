Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

The Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens captain and her team will play Mexico Friday

Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi (second from left) and fellow team members had an opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, after the Team Canada’s flag raising ceremony at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru Wednesday, July 24. Sgt. John Maheu photo

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, in Lima, Peru for the Pan Am Games competing with Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens, had the opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada after the Team Canada’s flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday, July 24.

In a Canadian Press article published Wednesday, Moleschi, who is the team’s captain said the tournament is going to show the depth of their program.

“We’re a world-class team and we’re here to bring the heat,” she told reporter Neil Davidson.



