Kayla Moleschi meets Governor General of Canada at Pan Am Games

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, in Lima, Peru for the Pan Am Games competing with Team Canada Women’s Rugby Sevens, had the opportunity to meet with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada after the Team Canada’s flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday, July 24.
In a Canadian Press article published Wednesday, Moleschi, who is the team’s captain said the tournament is going to show the depth of their program.
“We’re a world-class team and we’re here to bring the heat,” she told reporter Neil Davidson.
