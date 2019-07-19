Moleschi, Canada Women’s Sevens competing in Pan American Games July 26 to 28

The Canadians will compete against Brazil, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago

Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi will be part of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens competing at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru July 26 to 28, 2019.

It will be the team’s first competition since mid-June when they nabbed the Olympic qualification after finishing the 2018-2019 World Series in third place in overall standings.

In Peru, the women will play Brazil, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We’ve got a great mix of talent on this Pan American Games team,” said women’s team head coach Morgan Williams. “We have some exciting up-and-coming talent as well as World Series experienced veterans. This will be a great opportunity for exposure and experience on a big stage, especially as we look to build to Tokyo 2020.”

Joining Moleschi on the roster are Delaney Aikens (Briercrest, Sask.), Pam Buisa (Gatineau, Que.), Emma Chown (Barrie, Ont.), Caroline Crossley (Victoria, B.C.), Olivia De Couvreur, (Ottawa, Ont.), Asia Hogan-Rochester (Toronto, Ont.), Sara Kaljuvee (Ajax, Ont.), Tausani Levali (Abbotsford, B.C.), Kaili Lukan (Barrie, Ont.), Breanne Nichols (Blenheim, Ont.) and Temitiope Ogunjimi (Calgary, Alta.).

Moleschi was born in Williams Lake and started playing rugby in Grade 9 at Columneetza Secondary School.

She was part of the Olympic team in 2016 that gained a bronze medal standing and gold at the Pan American Games in 2016.

During Stampede Weekend she returned to her hometown and was at the Ottomon Fields mentoring the lakecity’s teenaged female players.

