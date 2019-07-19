Moleschi, Canada Women’s Sevens competing in Pan American Games July 26 to 28

The Canadians will compete against Brazil, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago

Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi will be part of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens competing at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru July 26 to 28, 2019.

It will be the team’s first competition since mid-June when they nabbed the Olympic qualification after finishing the 2018-2019 World Series in third place in overall standings.

In Peru, the women will play Brazil, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago.

“We’ve got a great mix of talent on this Pan American Games team,” said women’s team head coach Morgan Williams. “We have some exciting up-and-coming talent as well as World Series experienced veterans. This will be a great opportunity for exposure and experience on a big stage, especially as we look to build to Tokyo 2020.”

Joining Moleschi on the roster are Delaney Aikens (Briercrest, Sask.), Pam Buisa (Gatineau, Que.), Emma Chown (Barrie, Ont.), Caroline Crossley (Victoria, B.C.), Olivia De Couvreur, (Ottawa, Ont.), Asia Hogan-Rochester (Toronto, Ont.), Sara Kaljuvee (Ajax, Ont.), Tausani Levali (Abbotsford, B.C.), Kaili Lukan (Barrie, Ont.), Breanne Nichols (Blenheim, Ont.) and Temitiope Ogunjimi (Calgary, Alta.).

Moleschi was born in Williams Lake and started playing rugby in Grade 9 at Columneetza Secondary School.

She was part of the Olympic team in 2016 that gained a bronze medal standing and gold at the Pan American Games in 2016.

During Stampede Weekend she returned to her hometown and was at the Ottomon Fields mentoring the lakecity’s teenaged female players.

Read more: Moleschi, Canada, claim Kitakyushu Sevens title as 2020 Olympics draw near

With files from Rugby Canada


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NFL won’t suspend Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill in case involving son

Just Posted

First of Interior Forest Sector Renewal meetings kicks off in Williams Lake

Around 40 people from local government, industry, COFI, Alkali Resource Management and Williams Lake Community Forest attended

Moleschi, Canada Women’s Sevens competing in Pan American Games July 26 to 28

The Canadians will compete against Brazil, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago

VIDEO: Williams Lake RCMP pedalling bike security program

Const. Sean Doyle has brought 529 Garage to the city and encourages all bike owners to register

Barkerville’s sixth annual Indigenous Celebrations takes place Saturday, July 20

This year’s event will also be the soft launch of Indigenous programming at the historic site

Council moves to develop more ‘realistic’ budgets

Part of a new budget and timeline plan proposes a zero per cent tax increase in 2020

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

UPDATE: West Kelowna fawn euthanized, not claimed by sanctuary

Gilbert the deer has been euthanized after a suitable home was not found in time

BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent

Fire risk currently low for much of B.C. compared to same time over last two years.

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read