Icebreaker tournament marks start of Williams Lake slo-pitch season

Rowdies player Karen Yaworski throws the ball during the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League Icebreaker tournament. (Liona Godin photo) The Rowdies emerged the A Division first place winners. Pictured back row from left, David Johnny, Matt Samson, Tristen Ritchot, Joey MacDonald, Charlie Gainer, Danny Hollins, Derek Godin, Nick Surette, Darren Sanford, Dino Lecomte. Front row from left, Linda Barbondy Rich, Karen Yaworski, Lesley Allgrove, Vanessa Clement and Alena Mayer. (Liona Godin photo) Lesley Algrove bats the ball during the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League icebreaker tournament. (Liona Godin photo) “Good game, good game.” (Liona Godin photo) Tristen Ritchot with a catch in right field. (Liona Godin photo) Rowdies player Alena Myer. (Liona Godin photo) Vanessa Clement and Lesley Allgrove exchange some Rowdies love during the game. (Liona Godin photo)

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League kicked off the season with an icebreaker tournament recently, which president Linda Barbondy Rich said ran very smooth.

“The weather was decent and ball players were excited to play on our new infields and batter mats,” she told the Tribune.

Through Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, the fields were busy as 21 teams competed in the tournament.

In the A division, the Rowdies won 24-12 against the Cowboys & NDNZ, the Hellraisers came in third place.

In the B division, Rotten Eggs won against the Naturals 20-3, with Cariboo Crew in third place.

The Luckys beat Mixed Nuts 11-8, in the C division, with Broke Millionaires in third place.

In the D division, the Eagles and Beavers won against Puff Puff Smash with a score of 16-12, while Ole School placed third.

Barbondy Rich said the next tournament on June 3 to 5, will be the Rowdies fundraiser tournament.

Sixteen teams will be competing for cash and Slo-Pitch National prizes.

Teams from Quesnel, 100 Mile, Kamloops and Mount Currie will visit to compete against local players.

