Players, executive excited for a new season of slo-pitch ahead in Williams Lake

With its AGM completed and team sign-up underway, the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League (WLSPL) is ramping up for another great year.

“Everybody gets excited,” said WLSPL president Linda Barbondy Rich, of the start of slo-pitch season.

Barbondy Rich has been the WLSPL president for more than 20 years and is proud of the legacy she has helped build.

“We have over 800 people play slo-pitch. It’s pretty incredible. No town of this size has this many teams.”

Barbondy Rich attributes the local popularity of the league to having the amazing Esler Sports Complex which is close to town and boasts four well-kept fields.

“And when you improve your fields, out of town teams always want to come play too.”

The WLSPL is run by a team of 14 volunteers on the executive who set goals to make improvements to the fields every season. This year the WLSPL executive plan to install gates on fields one and two, put in a new accessible outhouse, conduct playground maintenance and add new batting boxes. They will also dress the fields at the end of the season.

For those interested in helping out, there will be a work bee on April 24. The league is also welcoming more sponsors for advertising signs, for those wanting to show their support for the league financially.

Team sign-up is underway until April 15. So far 27 teams have already signed up.

The league has five divisions, typically with six teams per division.

“Slo-pitch is for everyone,” said Barbondy Rich. “All the divisions are competitive with each other.”

The WLSPL’s Icebreaker tournament is set for April 30 and May 1, while the Rowdies Field Fundraiser tournament is scheduled for June 3-5.

League games take place Monday to Friday evenings, with the league hoping to start up April 25.

Individuals hoping to find a team to play on are encouraged to visit WLSPL’s Facebook page.

For more information on the league, please contact Barbondy Rich through Messenger or by cell phone at 250-305-7747.

An estimated 800 people make up the slo-pitch league in Williams Lake, with five divisions. (Photo submitted)