HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Peewee division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

Below are the WLMHA’s peewee division teams:

Peewee Bulldogs: Assistant coach Krista Harvey, (back row from left) Jordan Betts, Jalil Myers, Isidore Kalelest, Kaleb Bremner, Ethen Wycotte and Tristen Ritchot. Aidan Wycotte (front row from left), Riley Charleyboy, Timu Kruus, Ethan Moore, Kobe Robbins Johnson, David Hill, Boston Levens, head coach Justin Ritchot. Missing from photo: Michael Harvey, Will Roberts, Marc Nichols and Sarah Moore (manager).

Peewee Mustangs: Assistant coach Mavis Skerry (back row from left), head coach Rick Skerry, Cole Skerry, Nathan Surette, Jaden Chrona, Jared Telford, Daelin Riplinger, assistant coach Roland Henley and manager Erin Tough. Yellicyia Elkins (front row from left), Hamish Tough, Daniel Villeneuve, Reece Cons-McAllister, Keanna Hutchinson, Joe Henley and Nash Overton. Missing from photo: Hayden French, Ryder Hunlin and assistant coach Randy Riplinger.

Peewee Rockets: Assistant coach Kevin Sytsma (back row from left), Kaleb Sytsma, head coach Corwin Smid, Kevin Bursinger and assistant coach Trevor Smith. Andrew Smid (front row from left), Drent Louie, Kyler Alphonse-Johnny, Logan Stanislaus, Oliver Pole, Eli Schwaller, Luke Erlandson and Fisher Smith. Missing from photo: Cordell Archie, Roman Boston, Chase Dube, Ethan Prest, Fisher Smith and team manager Kari Johnson.

Peewee Royals: Coach Jake Hilton (back row from left), David Fait, Gage Davis, Charlie Beaulne, Kai Hilton, Carter Pawluk, Lane Wiggins, Dallas Rosette and coach Jamie Beaulne. Danton Enns (front row from left), Noah Getz, Dallas Moe, Dane Christianson, Jazmin Guichon, Jayden McCarthy, Caen Passeri. Missing from photo: Morgan Pawluk (safety) and managers Crystal Getz and Shelley Wiggins.