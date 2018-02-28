WLMHA awards celebrate commitment, dedication of athletes

WLMHA teams will recognize athletes for their commitments and achievements in March.

Williams Lake Atom Avalanche coach Gerald Overton (left) and coach Jay Cheek (behind) give high fives to players Calleigh Skerry, Neen Suapa and Brinley Pawluk. The team will be a part of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s year-end challenges to wrap up the season. (Angie Mindus photo)

Throughout the month of March the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams will recognize athletes for their outstanding commitments and achievements during the 2017/18 season.

A series of awards banquets for each WLMHA house division are an annual tradition within the association where players and teams are showcased and presented a variety of awards.

Upwards of 60 players are slated to earn recognition from their respective teams and divisions.

Nominations are accepted through the WLMHA and a committee is then formed to select the winners.

Selected players in imitation, novice, atom, peewee, bantam and midget divisions are awarded trophies for most dedicated, most improved and most sportsmanlike.

Other specialized awards are presented among players throughout all the WLMHA’s house divisions including:

• The Danielle Helmer Memorial Trophy is awarded to the most inspirational female players in all of WLMHA.

• The Russell Gibson Memorial Trophy is awarded to a house player in any division that displays versatility, dedication, skills, perseverance and leadership but is not recognized in any one category.

• The Kevin Howell Memorial Sportsman of the Year goes to any WLMHA player in any division or league.

• The Harry Buchanan Award goes to a player who’s showed exceptional contribution to the WLMHA.

There will also be coach of the year, and volunteer awards.

This year’s banquets begin in the second week of March. All banquets will take place in the Gibraltar Room.

The novice award banquet will kick off the celebration on March 8 at 5 p.m.

The midget house awards are slated for March 13 at 7 p.m. Peewee house goes March 14 at 7 p.m., followed by the atom banquet March 15 at 5 p.m. Initiation and rep teams, meanwhile, will host their own banquets.