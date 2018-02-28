HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Bantam division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

Below are the WLMHA’s bantam division teams:

Bantam White: Owen Sim (back row from left), Damian Harry, Ty Robertson, Gavin McKimm and head coach Corwin Smid. Riley Derose (front row from left), Brennen William, Katelynn Hill, Marissa Ramsay, Keon Harry, Ethan Smid and Tyrone Nahbexie Stump. Missing from photo: Lochen Virk, Cortland Forster, Isaiah Smith, assistant coaches Trevor Smith and Taylor Callens, safety person Jeremy Forster, manager Shana Robertson and on-ice volunteers Brayden Smid and Carter Robertson.

Bantam Blue: Assistant coach Sheldon Lainchbury (back row from left), Jordin Wycotte, Sam Robinson, Evan Berkelaar, Lucas Chipman, Cole Myers, Krysten Ludwig and on-ice volunteer Daryl Cyr. Tavis Veitch (front from left), Kyle Jansma, Nolan Lindsay, Raiden Lainchbury, Brenden Higginson, Jared Larmand and Clerese Cyr. Missing from photo: head coach Krista Lindsay, assistant coach Nicole Leah, manager Diana Ludwig, on-ice volunteer Brendan Lane and Sukhmanvir Sra.

Bantam Green: Assistant coach Justin Brink (back row from left), Cody Bailey, Hayden Kalelest and head coach Guy Caferra. Vance Engstrom (front row from left), Parker Sokolan, Skylogan Alphonse, Dominik Kniec, Ruan Koster, Landon Brink and Brooke Levens. Missing from photo: David Hance, Jadyn Caferra, Brock Everett, Kaylie Guichon, Connor MacGregor, assistant coaches Ryan Bailey, Rob Everett and Curt Levens, manager Ewa Kniec and on-ice helpers Gabrielle Pierce and Karena Sokolan.