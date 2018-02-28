HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Bantam division

As Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association teams enter into their respective year end challenges and award banquets, we celebrate the season with our annual Williams Lake Minor Hockey Showcase.

Check it out in Wednesday’s print edition of the Williams Lake Tribune. Thank you to all the businesses who supported the project, along with the WLMHA.

READ MORE: WLMHA awards celebrate commitment, dedication

Below are the WLMHA’s bantam division teams:

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Bantam White: Owen Sim (back row from left), Damian Harry, Ty Robertson, Gavin McKimm and head coach Corwin Smid. Riley Derose (front row from left), Brennen William, Katelynn Hill, Marissa Ramsay, Keon Harry, Ethan Smid and Tyrone Nahbexie Stump. Missing from photo: Lochen Virk, Cortland Forster, Isaiah Smith, assistant coaches Trevor Smith and Taylor Callens, safety person Jeremy Forster, manager Shana Robertson and on-ice volunteers Brayden Smid and Carter Robertson.

Bantam Blue: Assistant coach Sheldon Lainchbury (back row from left), Jordin Wycotte, Sam Robinson, Evan Berkelaar, Lucas Chipman, Cole Myers, Krysten Ludwig and on-ice volunteer Daryl Cyr. Tavis Veitch (front from left), Kyle Jansma, Nolan Lindsay, Raiden Lainchbury, Brenden Higginson, Jared Larmand and Clerese Cyr. Missing from photo: head coach Krista Lindsay, assistant coach Nicole Leah, manager Diana Ludwig, on-ice volunteer Brendan Lane and Sukhmanvir Sra.

Bantam Green: Assistant coach Justin Brink (back row from left), Cody Bailey, Hayden Kalelest and head coach Guy Caferra. Vance Engstrom (front row from left), Parker Sokolan, Skylogan Alphonse, Dominik Kniec, Ruan Koster, Landon Brink and Brooke Levens. Missing from photo: David Hance, Jadyn Caferra, Brock Everett, Kaylie Guichon, Connor MacGregor, assistant coaches Ryan Bailey, Rob Everett and Curt Levens, manager Ewa Kniec and on-ice helpers Gabrielle Pierce and Karena Sokolan.

Bantam Red: Assistant coach Chris Sarnowski (back row from left), Morgan McKay, Kenneth Phillips and Brayden Feeley. Jonas Erickson (front from left) Karlee Messer-Todd, Jaded-Rae Meldrum, Nicholas Getz, Nathan Kendrick, Cashton Damarius Phillips and Ryler King. Missing from photo: Brooklyn Carriere, Kolby Camille, Owen Kielpinski, Landen Kielpinski, head coach Keray JR. Camille, assistant coach Jim Feeley, David Kendrick (safety) and team manager Tanya Kielpinski.

Previous story
HOCKEY SHOWCASE: Peewee division
Next story
WLMHA awards celebrate commitment, dedication of athletes

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP go pink to support kids

Officers in lakecity go about their day, attending accidents and giving talks, on Pink Shirt Day 2018

Nice needs no filter

Lake City Secondary celebrates Pink Shirt Day

Ice crystals set the scene for spectacular sight over lakecity

Reader captures the beauty of light from a sunrise being refracted through ice fog Tuesday

Xeni Gwet’in community goes to polls today to elect chief

The First Nations community of Xeni Gwet’in will go to the pools to elect a new chief.

March 26 homeless count for Williams Lake

Homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier says the local homeless count will be part of a provincial count.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

Liberals vow to replace Phoenix pay system

Federal employees rally in cities around the country today

Vancouver, Canucks to host 2019 NHL entry draft

Commissioner Bettman announces draft back in Canada for first time since 2009

RCMP warn of disturbing phone calls being made to Lower Mainland women

Police say male caller tells women he’s installed video cameras in their homes and threatens them

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read