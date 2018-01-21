Gymnastics club sends largest contingent in recent years to PG meet

Williams Lake gymnasts saw strong representation at the Prince George Judges Cup Jan. 13-14.

With 17 gymnasts tumbling their way to Prince George, the Williams Lake Gymnastics Club saw strong representation Jan. 13-14 at the Prince George Judges Cup and BC Winter Games Trials.

“It was the largest group we’ve brought to a meet in may years,” coach Michaela Newberry said. “We got some great feedback from the judges for things to work on and the kids did well.”

Co-coach Raeanna Brown said the results so far this season have been positive.

“They exceeded my expectations for sure,” Brown said.

“The judges were kind of impressed with how many of us there were.”

Eleven of the club’s gymnasts are in their first year of competition in the sport and, all placed quite well, Brown said.

Junior Olympic Program gymnasts from the club were represented in level one to level four events with their top results in vault, bars, beam and floor as follows:

Junior Olympic Level 1

Chloe Boucher: vault (third), bars (first), beam (second), floor (first), overall (first)

Harmony Glanville: vault (fifth), bars (fourth), beam (first), floor (fifth), overall (second)

Ava Johnson: vault (second), bars (sixth), beam (fourth), floor (second), overall (third)

Jana Schreve: vault (fourth), bars (second), beam (fifth), floor (third), overall (fourth)

Madyson Couture: vault (third), bars (fifth), beam (fourth), floor (sixth), overall (fifth)

Raquel Tomelin vault (fifth), bars (third), beam (third), floor (seventh), overall (sixth)

Ariana Dyck: vault (first), bars (seventh), beam (sixth), floor (fourth), overall (seventh)

Junior Olympic Level 2

MacKenzie Johnson: vault (second), bars (first), beam (first), floor (sixth), overall (first)

Ella McDonald: vault (sixth), bars (fifth), beam (seventh), floor (16th), overall (ninth)

Laura Strang: vault (fourth), bars (sixth), beam (10th), floor (14th), overall (11th)

Isabelle McMath: vault (third), bars (ninth), beam (14th), floor (15th), overall (15th)

Junior Olympic Level 3

Shaelynn Dyck: vault (fourth), bars (fourth), beam (second), floor (first), overall (third)

Marajade Goertz: vault (eighth), beam (third), overall (15th)

Junior Olympic Level 4

Kalli Campbell: vault (ninth), bars (12th), beam (fourth), floor (fifth), overall (10th)

Emily Swan: vault (11th), bars (17th), beam (10th), floor (12th), overall (14th)

Allysia Irawan: vault (14th), bars (18th), beam (13th), floor (16th), overall (16th)

Nya Chutskoff: vault (11th), bars (20th), beam (15th), floor (13th), overall (18th)

READ MORE: Club gets boost through Operation Red Nose

The team had no time to rest, however, as it was in Quesnel this weekend for the Quesnel Gold Pan Invitational.