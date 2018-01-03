Operation Red Nose drives home 719 people

Co-ordinator credits community

Operation Red Nose had another successful year in Williams Lake during the holiday season. File image

It’s a wrap with another 6,555 kilometres coverd by Operation Red Nose in the Williams Lake area during the holiday season.

Co-ordinator Dave Dickson said 215 volunteers provided a total of 360 rides for 719 people during the nights the program was offered.

Thankful to all the program’s supporters, Dickson praised Heartland Toyota, Lake City Ford, Ron Ridley Rentals, Cariboo GM and Gustafson’s Chrysler Jeep for providing the vehicles.

“Heartland Toyota is where we worked out of every night,” he added.

He also credited the Williams Lake RCMP, the City of Williams Lake, Lakers Car Club, Progressive Printers, PMT Chartered Accountants, Panago Pizza, Red Tomato Pies, Taylor Made Cakes, Community Policing, Mike Austin Financial, Rotary Club of Williams Lake, the Goat FM and the Williams Lake Tribune for their support.

“I also want to thank Jack Burgar who volunteered every night and miscellaneous volunteers who came out for a night like Mayor Walt Cobb, Hal Giles and the TRU nursing students,” Dickson said.

Each year the proceeds from the program, generated by donations given by the people who are given rides, go to four groups.

This year’s recipients are Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics, Cariboo Chilcotin Youth Fiddlers, Blue Fin Swim Club and Camp Likely.

Now that the season has finished, Dickson said he starts planning for next year already.

Nationally, the Operation Red Nose campaign involved 51,261 volunteers in 100 Canadian communities, who provided a total of 71,430 safe rides.

Previous story
Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Just Posted

Operation Red Nose drives home 719 people

Co-ordinator credits community

It’s a boy!

Williams Lake has its first baby of the New Year

Property values up slightly in Cariboo communities of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Assessed values are in the mail and already available online

New Year’s Day attack sends man to hospital in Williams Lake

Victim attacked outside convenience store after purchasing a jug of milk

Wrestling Day civic holiday dates back to 1930s in Williams Lake

It started simply and sensibly enough.

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Canada moves to world juniors semi-final with win over Swiss

Dubé scores one goal in quarter-final win over Switzerland at 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Most Read