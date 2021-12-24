GALLERY: Williams Lake Skating Club looks sharp for their Winter Showcase event

Reindeer were bounding across the ice during the Winter Showcase on Dec. 17. (Ruth Lloyd photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was the Winter Showcase for the Williams Lake Skating Club on Dec. 17 on Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The annual holiday event featured every level in the club, from the CanSkate program to the senior skaters.

Despite the arena temperatures, it was a heartwarming display, with tiny reindeer, plenty of Santa hats, and a whole pile of grinches.

The senior figure skaters closed out the show with an amazing synchronized piece to This is Christmas by John Lennon.

Right to the end, there was plenty of cheer, thanks to the crowd’s support.

The event was even live-streamed for those who couldn’t attend in person, and vaccine passports were checked at the door.

