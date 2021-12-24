GALLERY: Williams Lake Skating Club looks sharp for their Winter Showcase event

Reindeer were bounding across the ice during the Winter Showcase on Dec. 17. (Ruth Lloyd photos - Williams Lake Tribune)Reindeer were bounding across the ice during the Winter Showcase on Dec. 17. (Ruth Lloyd photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)
(Ruth Lloyd photo -Williams Lake Tribune)

It was the Winter Showcase for the Williams Lake Skating Club on Dec. 17 on Rink 1 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The annual holiday event featured every level in the club, from the CanSkate program to the senior skaters.

Despite the arena temperatures, it was a heartwarming display, with tiny reindeer, plenty of Santa hats, and a whole pile of grinches.

The senior figure skaters closed out the show with an amazing synchronized piece to This is Christmas by John Lennon.

Right to the end, there was plenty of cheer, thanks to the crowd’s support.

The event was even live-streamed for those who couldn’t attend in person, and vaccine passports were checked at the door.

Read more: Williams Lake Skating Club returns to in-person competition


ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Figure SkatingWilliams Lake

Previous story
Canadians down Russia 6-4 in front of sparse crowd in world pre-tournament game

Just Posted

Reindeer were bounding across the ice during the Winter Showcase on Dec. 17. (Ruth Lloyd photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
GALLERY: Williams Lake Skating Club looks sharp for their Winter Showcase event

Turf is already in the Millet Agriplex and ready for the indoor soccer season. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.
Indoor Turf facility for Williams Lake area will be revisited in new year

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

Speed reader signs are coming to Lac La Hache. (Black Press photo)
Speed-reader signs coming to Lac La Hache