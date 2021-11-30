Williams Lake Skating Club returns to in-person competition

Some Williams Lake figure skaters were able to perform and compete live and in-person for the first time in nearly two years Nov. 26-28.

Eleven members of the group headed down for the Okanagan Interclub competition in Kamloops.

The club has been back on the ice since September, and the group’s head coach Joanne Macnair said the group is “more than excited about finally having one to go to.”

While last year’s lack of competition allowed skaters time to focus on elements, and Macnair said there was lots of improvement, but it just isn’t the same.

The last competition the skaters could attend in person was in March of 2020.

“It’s been a long wait,” said Macnair.

The group headed down to Kamloops with skaters: Alyna Obexer, Aubreigh Gentles, Chloe Frizzi, Lauren Aikenhead, Kaelin MacKinnon, Camdyn Cochran, Sydney Mason, Ella Kruus, Julia Bowman, Emma Penner and Reagan West.

The Kamloops Skating Club had to cancel some of their practices while their arena facility was being used as an emergency support services centre for evacuees from flooding in Merritt converging in Kamloops, but is back up and running.

Macnair believes the competition should be able to go forward.

The skating club has 65 skaters enrolled this year, with about 24 of those in the intermediate and senior ranks which can go to competitions.

The club is looking forward to some return to normalcy this season.

They will be holding their Skating Winter Showcase Dec. 16 which will include all of the different skaters.

Last year they missed hosting the regional competition for the Cariboo North Central Region due to the pandemic.

The competition alternates between Quesnel, Prince George and Williams Lake as host cities.

This year’s regionals in Williams Lake will take place on the Jan. 14 weekend of 2022.

Macnair has been a coach for 43 years this year.

“I’m teaching the kids’ kids now,” she said.

