Fitness centre, pool to remain open for now at recreation complex

He said while the pool remains open as of Monday afternoon, the situation continues to evolve

Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex have made the decision to close down the hot tub and sauna inside the Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool following recommendations from provincial health officials.

“[Our] recreation complex operating hours remain the same, however the pool hot tub and sauna are now closed,” said the city’s community services director Ian James. “The rational is social distance to one to two metres is a small activity space.”

He said while the pool remains open as of Monday afternoon, the situation continues to evolve.

“We are still monitoring the fitness centre and pool occupancies to ensure we are acting responsibly,” James said.

“Things might change quickly depending on B.C. Interior Health, etc.”

Educating the public, meanwhile, is staff’s first priority, James said, as several signs have been placed throughout the lobby warning people with possible COVID-19 symptoms to not use the facilities.

When it comes to the public, James urges people to just follow good hygiene practices now more-so than ever including washing your hands and avoiding public spaces if you’re feeling sick.

“The coronavirus is a major concern for everyone right now but when we take the facts from the health authorities in the area, they’re giving us the indication that everything is a go right now,” James told the Tribune Friday.

“They want us to be responsible and share information with our public and our residents here to keep them safe.”


