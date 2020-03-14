Pool and rink remain open at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Natalie Swift and Bailey Schick, cashier clerks for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, take the time to wipe down and disinfect their workplace on Saturday, March. 14. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ian James, director of community services, says that currently, services at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex have not been impacted by COVID-19 but staff are still taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s free skate schedule for the next week. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

While the hockey provincials it was going to host this weekend may have been cancelled, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is still open to the public, providing they follow current health guidelines.

The complex’s approach is based upon educating the public, said its director of community services Ian James, while maintaining their regular services. Upon entering the complex today you will see several signs scattered throughout the lobby that warn people with possible symptoms of COVID-19 to not enter and use the facilities.

These symptoms include a fever of more than 38C or a cough accompanied by body aches, a sore throat, fatigue/weakness, a headache or nasal congestion. If clients are feeling unwell they ask them to call to reschedule any appointments for when they’re feeling better at 250-398-7665. If anyone who is sick must talk to someone at reception, the complex requests that they wash their hands and put on a mask to avoid spreading infection.

“I think education is a big part but right now we haven’t changed any operations of our programs such as the pool hours,” James said.

James said this approach is based on the province’s current guidelines of not hosting events of more than 250 people at a time. As neither the ice rink or the pool have a capacity above 250 people, there is no reason to close either at this moment.

As a result, the complex’s regularly scheduled public skating sessions will continue and James has no plans to pull the ice in the near future.

Around the pool and reception, James said that they’re regularly disinfecting every two hours and paying similar attention to the facility’s doors. Staff at the complex could be seen disinfecting surfaces with gloves Saturday morning.

As far as the Indoor Rodeo goes, scheduled to take place at the complex in April, James said he is waiting to hear from the Indoor Rodeo’s organizers on if that event will be impacted in any way. James said that the complex is taking their cues from Interior Health and imagines the Indoor Rodeo will do so as well.

When it comes to the public, James urges people to just follow good hygiene practices now more-so than ever including washing your hands and avoiding public spaces if you’re feeling sick.

“I think it’s obvious the coronavirus is a major concern for everyone right now but when we take the facts from the health authorities in the area, they’re giving us the indication that everything is a go right now,” James said. “They want us to be responsible and share information with our public and our residents here to keep them safe.”



