Feldinger selected as one of four recipients of new BC Rugby bursary

Asked about receiving the bursary, Feldinger said she was extremely grateful.

Neil Kennedy photo Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger runs hard with the ball as Rugby Canada U20 Women’s Team battles toward a 24-7 win over the U.S. at the Tri Nations Cup in England on Wednesday, July 24.

Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger has been announced as one of the first four recipients of a future rugby stars player bursary created by BC Rugby.

Feldinger, who is currently suiting up for her second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds women’s team, is being awarded a $2,500 bursary to assist her in achieving her national and international rugby goals.

Joining Feldinger as award recipients are Josiah Levale of the Abbotsford Rugby Football Club, Talon McMullin of Earl Marriot Senior Secondary in Surrey and Shoshanah Seumanutafa — Feldinger’s teammate with the UBC Thunderbirds.

Asked about receiving the bursary, Feldinger said she was extremely grateful.

“To represent your nation is the ultimate experience,” she said. “The ability to put on that Rugby Canada jersey and walk out onto the pitch is a feeling like no other.”

READ MORE: Feldinger named to Canada’s under-20 women’s team

In donning the Canadian jersey with Canada’s U20 women’s team this past summer on a tour of England, Feldinger joins a list of players from the Williams Lake area who have represented their country at the international level including, recently, Jake Ilinicki of Alexis Creek with Canada’s men’s 15-a-side team and Kayla Moleschi, who won a bronze medal with the Canadian women’s team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“Rugby means so much to me and I want to prove to my family, friends and coaches who have supported me this whole way that it wasn’t a waste of time,” she said. “Receiving this bursary will help me focus on rugby and not just making ends meet.”

Feldinger, along with the other award recipients, all received praise and support from coaches within the Rugby Canada programs, sighting not only the physical skill and ability of the athletes on the field, but their attitude and dedication off field.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter