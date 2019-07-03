Emma Feldinger named to Canada’s under-20 women’s team

Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger has been named by Rugby Canada to Canada’s U20 Women’s Team for the Tri Nations Cup.

Feldinger was named to the school June 27 and will be flying out of Williams Lake July 15 en route for England and the tournament.

To earn her spot, Feldinger — currently heading into her second season as a member of the UBC Thunderbirds women’s rugby team — attended the top 40 camp held at Shaunigan Lake April 28 to May 5.

READ MORE: Feldinger lifts UBC to win in Thunderbirds debut

She is currently working with the Ravens Unit Crew in Alexis Creek for the summer, which are currently working in High Level, Alta. assisting with the wildfire there.

On making the team, Feldinger said she is very excited, while her mom, dad and two brothers said they are extremely proud of her hard work and accomplishments.


