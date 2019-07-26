Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger works hard as Rugby Canada U20 Women’s Team battles toward a 24-7 win over the U.S. at the Tri Nations Cup in England on Wednesday, July 24. Neil Kennedy photo

Feldinger, Canada’s Women’s Under 20 Rugby play England next at Tri Nations Cup

The Canadians won 24-7 against the U.S. Wednesday

As the Canada’s U20 Women’s Team prepares to play England on Sunday at the Tri Nations Cup, Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger says they are training hard to prepare mentally and physically for the battle.

The Canadian team emerged the winners in a game against the U.S. on Wednesday, with a final score of 24-7.

“We went into the game knowing it was going to be hard, but was also going to be setting us up tempo-wise for our game against England,” Feldinger said Friday from Loughborough University where the tournament is taking place. “So we came up really hard in the first few minutes, created a turn over and scored within the first three minutes of the game which helped us mentally set the tone and get us going.”

From there, Feldinger said, they just kept building, working off each other and ultimately, “just wanted it more than the U.S.”

“We made lots of mistakes in the game, but all are quite flexible so that’s what we will be working on going into Sunday.”

She was named to the team on June 27 and left Williams Lake on July 15 for the tournament in England. She is a member of the UBC Thunderbirds women’s rugby team and attended the top 40 champ held at Shawnigan Lake last spring.

Read more: Emma Feldinger named to Canada’s under-20 women’s team

According to Rugby Canada, Canada hosted the tournament last year, falling to England in the final match to come second.

“The U20 age group as a pivotal steppingstone for national identified athletes, which you can see with the number of graduates currently in the senior women’s squad,” said coach Jack Hanratty. “We have an incredible amount of talent across the country at this age group and we have identified players from USport, Provincial programs, and sevens academies.”

The games are not being broadcasted but scores will be updated on the Rugby Canada website.


