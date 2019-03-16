Complex set to roll out new recreation software

Residents must register by or after March 20 to access recreation programs and services

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff member Ruben Wassenaar (from left), Williams Lake city councillors Sheila Boehm and Craig Smith, and Cariboo Regional District Directors Angie Delainey and Steve Forseth don T-shirts promoting the complex’s new Perfect Mind access accounts, which need to be created before and after March 20 to access programs and services. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is upgrading its recreation software soon, and staff are reminding residents they will need to register a new account on or after March 20 in order to access programs and services at the complex.

Graeme Donn, the city’s manager of recreation at the CMRC, said it’s a painless process to register a new Perfect Mind account.

“It takes maybe five minutes at the longest,” Donn said, noting the biggest hurdle so far has been getting the word out to patrons of the switch.

“We have about 2,300 accounts which have already been created, but we’re guessing there are thousands more. Our old software has 400,000 accounts, approximately.”

Patrons wishing to access the pool, hockey rinks, fitness centre, or register for programs and services, will need to have a Perfect Mind account.

“What that means is if someone comes in to do something on or after March 20 and doesn’t have an account they’re not going to be able to,” said Beth Holden, the city’s events and marketing co-ordinator.

Read More: PHOTO: Residents seek sparkling blue water and fresh air in Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

After March 20 patrons including user groups like figure skating, minor hockey, the Blue Fins, and others will require an account to access the facility.

“Upon your first visit on or after March 20 front desk staff will have to manually transfer drop-in passes and memberships to the new system so this may take a little time,” Holden said, but noted extra staff will be on hand initially to help ease the process.

“But it would be wonderful if people could come in a little early.”

Benefits of the new program are many, both Holden and Donn said, the biggest being the ease for patrons to be able to register for most of the CMRC’s programs online at no extra cost.

To create an account online visit https://cityofwilliamslake.perfectmind.com. Patrons will need to verify their account at the front desk with proof of address to receive city resident pricing.

Anyone wishing to access their membership, punch passes or register for CMRC programs and services must have a new Perfect Mind account as of March 20.

Old recreation access cards will also need to be presented when you verify your Perfect Mind account and the information will be entered by staff. Once that’s complete your old card will work as normal when Perfect Mind goes live.

Geoff Paynton, the director of community services for the city, added he’s looking forward to the new software getting up and running, and thinks residents will enjoy its simplicity.

“It will be very familiar to people,” Paynton said.

“We’re jumping from the 18th century into the 21st.”



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter