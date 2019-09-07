Cariboo athletes impressive at BCRA Championship Finals

Another BC Rodeo Association season is in the books.

Tens of thousands of dollars were up for grabs last weekend at the BC Rodeo Association Polaris Championship Finals at the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo in Barriere Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

And among the top finishers in the province were multiple Cariboo cowboys in several events, who brought home cash and accolades for their season-long efforts.

Heading into the weekend, BCRA finals competitors were determined by the top six in each event from throughout the BCRA season, plus the top two competitors from the north and south regions. After that, the high school rodeo champion, or Little Britches rodeo champion — depending on the event — gets a spot, plus one wildcard qualifier from Friday, Aug. 30, garnered entry to make up 12 participants in each contested event.

For Williams Lake’s Brad Thomas, who was already qualified in the team roping event, he managed to earn a wildcard berth in the tie-down roping event, earning himself over $4,000 on the weekend. In Barriere, Thomas finished third, winning $1,625 and bumping him up to fifth place overall in the season standings. Thomas also competed in the team roping where he, with partner Aaron Palmer, finished tied for third on the weekend, putting Thomas third overall in the heeler position.

In peewee barrel racing Paisley McNolty of 150 Mile House, took third on the weekend, to finish her in second place overall on the BCRA season — just shy of the overall buckle behind winner Claire Mikkelsen of Pritchard. For her efforts, McNolty collected a cool $1,661.95 on the season.

Paisley’s dad, Wade McNolty, meanwhile, earned himself a third-place result on the weekend after 5.6-, 14.5- (10-point penalty) and 6.5-second runs. The 10-second penalty in the second go proved costly, as McNolty would have finished first overall on the weekend, and on the season.

Jori Cripps of Williams Lake, meanwhile, had success in the breakaway roping event as she took second place on the weekend, and second place overall on the season after her outings in Barriere. Cripps finished the BCRA finals with three-second, 3.9-second and 3.1-second runs to claim $2,250 of the pot.

Finishing ahead of Cripps was Rika Antoine of Cache Creek for first overall in the BCRA breakaway roping standings.

Following Cripps in the breakaway roping season standings were a trio of Cariboo-Chilcotin cowgirls as Allison Everett of 150 Mile House roped her way to third, Alyson Schuk of Tatla Lake was fourth and Denise Swampy of Williams Lake was fifth.

Other local results from the BCRA Finals (weekend, followed by overall placing) are as follows:

Breakaway Roping

4.) Denise Swampy: First Go – 2.7 seconds, Second Go – 2.8 seconds, Third Go – no time; $1,375 total (fifth overall on season)

Junior Steer Riding

5.) Kagen Russell: 65 First Go, NS Second Go, 75.5 Third Go; $200 total (ninth overall on season)

Junior Barrel Racing

4.) Reese Rivet: First Go – 17.685 seconds, Second Go – 17.646 seconds, Third Go – 17.674 seconds; $400 (fifth overall on season)

Junior Breakaway Roping

3.) Brock Everett: First Go – 4.4 seconds, Second Go – 5.6 seconds, Third Go – 14.4 seconds; $750 (third overall on season)

BCRA season results from events not contested at finals include:

#8 Team Roping (Header)

1.) Chad Braaten (150 Mile House)

5.) Brady McNolty (150 Mile House)

#8 Team Roping (Heeler)

1.) Waylon Oakford (Williams Lake)

2.) Jori Cripps (Williams Lake)

4.) Cody Braaten (150 Mile House)

5.) Earl Call (Williams Lake)

7. Katrina Ilnicki (150 Mile House)

Junior Goat Tying

2.) Anna Best (Horsefly)

3.) Sydney Schuk (Tatla Lake)

6.) Brock Everett (150 Mile House)

Junior Pole Bending

4.) Reese Rivet (Williams Lake)

9.) Brock Everett (150 Mile House)

12.) Sydney Schuk (Tatla Lake)

13.) Anna Best (Horsefly)

14.) Ivy Mckay (Williams Lake)

Ladies Goat Tying

1/2.) Norma Macdonald (Williams Lake)

4.) Alyson Schuk (Tatla Lake)

5.) Cheyenne Betz (Williams Lake)

6.) Allison Everett (150 Mile House)

Peewee Goat Tail Tying

2.) Paisley McNolty (150 Mile House)

3.) Rowdy McNolty (150 Mile House)

6.) Molly Gordon (Big Lake)

8.) Annie Gordon (Big Lake)

9.) Cooper King (Williams Lake)

Peewee Pole Bending

1.) Paisley McNolty (150 Mile House)

5.) Molly Gordon (Big Lake)

6.) Annie Gordon (Big Lake)

7.) Cooper King (Williams Lake)

8.) Tryan Rivet (Williams Lake)

Ranch Bronc Riding

1.) Joe Roberson (Williams Lake)

2.) Ryan Roberts (Lac La Hache)

3.) Wyatt Rupert



