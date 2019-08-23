Cowboys, cowgirls earn precious points as BCRA season nears completion

The final opportunity to accumulate points will be this weekend, Aug. 23-24, in Smithers

Williams Lake’s Cordell Pinchbeck records at 74-point ride on C+ Rodeos bull Vincent Vega Sunday for one of just two eight-second rides during the weekend at the Alkali Lake (Esket) BCRA Rodeo. Pinchbeck is currently leading the overall season standings in the event with one regular rodeo coming up in Smithers this weekend, followed by the season finals in Barriere Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. (Liz Twan photo) Williams Lake’s Cordell Pinchbeck records at 74-point ride on C+ Rodeos bull Vincent Vega Sunday for one of just two eight-second rides during the weekend at the Alkali Lake (Esket) BCRA Rodeo. Pinchbeck is currently leading the overall season standings in the event with one regular rodeo coming up in Smithers this weekend, followed by the season finals in Barriere Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. (Liz Twan photo)

With one British Columbia Rodeo Association (BCRA) rodeo left in the regular season schedule, Williams Lake and area cowboys and cowgirls were busy during the weekend at the nearby Alkali Lake (Esket) and Redstone rodeos.

The BCRA Finals will take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 during the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo in Barriere, where the top 10 in each event will qualify.

The final opportunity to accumulate points will be this weekend, Aug. 23-24, at the Smithers Fall Fair and Rodeo.

During the weekend at the Alkali BCRA Rodeo Cordell Pinchbeck of Williams Lake extended his lead atop the bull riding standings by winning the event on Sunday.

Pinchbeck scored a 74-point ride on C+ Rodeos bull Vincent Vega for first to bring home $979.18. His ride was one of only two successful bull ridings during the entire weekend.

Pinchbeck also entered the Redstone Rodeo — competing on Saturday — but failed to make the eight-second whistle on C+ Rodeos’ Lights Out.

There were no completed bull rides during the Redstone Rodeo.

Also giving an impressive showing during the weekend was 150 Mile House’s Paisley McNolty. Paisley was first in peewee barrel racing with a time of 17.40 seconds, winning $99.01.

Paisley is the season leader heading into this weekend’s final regular rodeo at Smithers.

Paisley’s dad, Wade McNolty, is the current season leader in steer wrestling, while 150 Mile House’s Willee Twan sits in third after capturing first during the weekend at the Esket Rodeo with a 4.8-second run.

Other results from the weekend are as follows:

Alkali Lake BCRA Rodeo (top five where applicable)

Bareback

1.) Christoph Muigg on Cash Factory – 70 points, $244.18

1.) Christoph Muigg on Crack A’ Lackin – 70 points, $244.18

3.) Keifer Larson on Tycoon – 64 points, $148.63

Saddlebronc

1.) Ryan-Spur Reid on Grey Area – 74 points, $819

Tie-Down Roping

1.) Jake Herman – 9.6 seconds, $655.93

2.) Cody Brett – 14.5 seconds, $501.59

3.) Steve Lloyd – 17 seconds, $347.26

4.) Kyle Bell, 17.1 seconds, $192.92

5.) Brooke McFarland – 19 seconds, $135.04

Steer Wrestling

1.) Willee Twan – 4.8 seconds, $547.64

2.) Wade McNolty – 5.5 seconds, $418.78

3.) Cody Brett – 9.4 seconds, $289.93

4.) Mike Gill – 16.7 seconds, $161.07

5.) Ryan-Spur Reid – 21.8 seconds, $112.75

Breakaway Roping

1.) Kirstin Lougheed – 4.8 seconds, $760.94

2.) Brady McNolty – 12.9 seconds, $596.42

3.) Allison Everett – 13.1 seconds, $431.89

4.) Katie Newlin – 13.6 seconds, $267.36

Junior Steer Riding

1.) Issac Janzen – 75 points, $191.10

2.) Clay Gordon – 74 points, $147.42

3.) Wyatt Smith – 72 points, $103.74

4.) Wyatt McCullough – 68 points, $60.06

5.) Dillon Russell – 65 points, $43.68

Barrel Racing

1.) Claire Myers – 15.824 seconds, $872.51

2.) Carman Pozzobon – 16.160 seconds, $667.21

3.) Courtney Pearson – 16.194 seconds, $461.92

4.) Judy Dostal – 16.210 seconds, $256.62

5.) Joleen Seitz – 16.233 seconds, $179.63

Junior Barrel Racing

1.) Kira Stowell – 15.862 seconds, $216.58

2.) Kylie Isnardy – 16.445 seconds, $165.62

3.) Julia Bowden – 16.447 seconds, $114.66

4.) Marika Van Tunen – 16.630 seconds, $63.70

5.) Riley Beier – 16.709 seconds, $44.59

6.) Reese Rivet – 16.777 seconds, $31.85

Peewee Barrel Racing

1.) Paisley McNolty – 17.404 seconds, $99.01

2.) Kenzie Lloyd – 17.423 seconds, $75.71

3.) Nevada Jones – 17.953 seconds, $52.42

4.) Olivia Halliday – 18.013 seconds, $29.12

5.) Turner James – 18.091 seconds, $20.38

Junior Breakaway Roping

1.) Fallon Jones – 3.8 seconds, $228.96

2.) Turner James – 4.3 seconds, $179.46

3.) Tatum Long – 5.9 seconds, $129.95

4.) Patrick Bennett – 12.9 seconds, $80.45

Team Roping

1.) Chad Evenson and Steve Lloyd – 5.9 seconds, $1,018.66

2.) Clint Maier and Cody Brett – 6.2 seconds, $684.96

2.) Brooke McFarland and Carey Isnardy – 6.2 seconds, $684.96

4.) Nick Teixeira and Jonah Antoine – 6.3 seconds, $351.26

5.) Josh Cahill and Rod Spiers – 6.5 seconds, $245.88

Bull Riding

1.) Cordell Pinchbeck on Vincent Vega – 74 points, $979.18

2.) Logan parent on Red Rover – 68 points, $845.22

Redstone BCRA Rodeo (top five where

applicable)

Bareback

1.) Keifer Larson on Debbie Downer – 73 points, $509.60

Saddlebronc

1.) Ryan-Spur Reid on Suzie Q – 65 points, $728.00

Tie-Down Roping

1.) Jake Herman – 8.4 seconds, $276.64

2.) Steve Lloyd – 13.6 seconds, $207.48

3.) Kyle Bell – 13.7 seconds, $138.32

4.) Clint Maier – 14.3 seconds, $69.16

Steer Wrestling

1.) Cody Brett – 5.4 seconds, $340.34

2.) Ryan-Spur Reid – 20.8 seconds, $278.46

Breakaway Roping

1.) Kirstin Lougheed – 3.1 seconds, $315.47

2.) Jori Cripps – 3.7 seconds, $242.67

3.) Hanna Strate – 15 seconds, $169.87

Junior Steer Riding

1.) Dillon Russell – 73 points, $102.70

2.) Clay Gordon – 72 points, $80.49

3.) Wyatt Smith – 70 points, $58.29

4.) Wyatt McCullough – 67 points, $36.09

Barrel Racing

1.) Judy Dostal – 15.823 seconds, $378.56

2.) Courtney Pearson – 15.968 seconds, $283.92

3.) Sofeya Smith – 16.234 seconds, $189.28

4.) Clair Myers – 16.423 seconds, $94.64

Junior Barrel Racing

1.) Kira Stowell – 16.015 seconds, $94.37

2.) Marika Van Tunen – 16.459 seconds, $72.16

3.) Tatum Long – 16.559 seconds, $49.96

4.) Reese Rivet – 16.643 seconds, $27.76

5.) Grace Vickers – 16.701 seconds, $19.43

Peewee Barrel Racing

1.) Kenzie Lloyd – 16.858 seconds, $55.69

2.) Olivia Halliday – 18.896 seconds, $42.59

3.) Kyder Lloyd – 18.939 seconds, $29.48

4.) Lyla Lougheed – 19.066 seconds, $16.38

5.) Weston Lougheed – 22.756 seconds, $11.47

6.) Tryan Rivet – 23.053 seconds, $8.19

Junior Breakaway Roping

1.) Patrick Bennett – 3.5 seconds, $204.75

Team Roping

1.) Kyle Bell and Steve Lloyd – 7 seconds, $495.04

2.) Cash Isnardy and Neal Antoine – 11.7 seconds, $378.56

3.) Troy Gerard and Cody Brett – 12.5 seconds, $262.08

4.) Cash Isnardy and Rod Spiers – 12.6 seconds, $145.60

5.) Tim Terepocki and Brad Thomas – 12.8 seconds, $101.92

Bull Riding

– no qualified rides



