Brock Hoyer stars in new snowbike film: The Way Home

Three-time X Games medalist Brock Hoyer has had no shortage of good times in his snowbike career, but his latest project ranks among his most fun, and most favourite.

Teaming up with Steve Hall of Hall Media Company, alongside Stacked Films and filmmaker Tyler Hadikin, Hoyer packed up his snowbike and headed east from his hometown in Williams Lake to Revelstoke to film The Way Home, which follows the snowbike pioneer and legend into the powder-laden Columbia Mountains as he winds his way back home into the snowy streets and landscapes in the city of Revelstoke.

The film is completely free and was released on YouTube on Jan. 22, 2021.

Filmed over several days in February of 2020, the project just “fell into my lap,” Hoyer said.

“It was kind of a brainchild of the film company and, honestly, I don’t even really remember how we even started working together. I didn’t know them before, but we had started chit chatting and I had this idea, they had some input, and it wound up being a three-year project from when we first started talking about it, to getting permits and getting the city on board.”

Much of the riding featured in the film sees Hoyer riding through Revelstoke city streets, downtown area, on top of barns and even through local businesses.

He chose to film The Way Home in Revelstoke due to its tight-knit sledding community, and deep snow.

Hoyer donated his time and his equipment with some support from sponsors for the non-profit endeavour, with the result being an eight-minute long joyride from start to finish.

Even the RCMP participated on the project as they needed to be present each time a segment was filmed in the city.

“We had zero problems filming,” Hoyer said. “The town was super on board. At one point we were filming and this bike store owner was watching what we were doing, and he came out and was like: ‘Why don’t you use my building?’”

Having been in countless numbers of films over the years, Hoyer said The Way Home was one of the first times he’s been solely featured.

“The fun factor was definitely the highest for this one,” he said. “Things just worked out, we met a whole bunch of people, the police officers were fun, hanging out. Everyone there was just great.”



