Brock Hoyer before the Snowbike Cross Finals at the X Games. Hoyer came in third place despite crashing halfway through the race. (Ian Leuenberger photo)

Brock Hoyer snags Bronze at the X Games

Despite a crash, Hoyer went on to secure third place competing fiercely for second

Williams Lake’s own Brock Hoyer took home a hard-won bronze medal at the X Games in Colorado today.

Hoyer now boasts an X Games Trifecta having won gold in 2017, silver in 2018 and bronze this year in 2019. The Williams Lake snow bike and dirt bike rider has been competing in the Snowbike Cross event since its inception three years ago and trained for months before today’s race at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, CO.

Read More: Hoyer becomes first ever to win X Games snow bike gold medal

After coming in first in his qualifying heat before final, Hoyer came out the gate strong in second place, avoiding an early race collision. Hoyer battled for first place with Jessie Kirchmeyer of Java, New York while Hoyer’s friend Cody Matechuck of Cochran Alta. dogged his tail.

Despite being new to the event, Kirchmeyer held Hoyer off despite changing light conditions making the track a challenge for the riders to see clearly. Hoyer rode hard and fast for all of the 14 laps, determined to close the gap.

With eight laps left, however, Hoyer hit a patch of ice and snow coming around a corner and wiped out. Matechuck used this to steal second but Hoyer, undaunted by the crash, was back on his snowbike in seconds.

From there while Hoyer closed the gap he was unable to reclaim second place, though Matechuck in a daring move dethroned Kirchmeyer in the last three laps and took gold. Matechuck was 2018’s gold medalist as well and is a longtime friend of Hoyer’s, off the race track.

At the viewing party held today at Spectra Power Sports in support of Hoyer, you could hear an audible groan when he crashed but followed by cheers when he got back on his bike and finished strong.

Rick Seibert of SPS and the vice president of the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club, helped organize the viewing party and said that he has known Hoyer for 20 years. He’s encouraged and watched him in his professional career.

“As far as the race today, Brock was looking good, he definitely had a shot at the win in the final race there,” Seibert observed. “The three guys who were riding up front are all right around the same level so as you could see in the race, Brock made one little slip-up, he almost came back to take over second place. It’s all about running a clean race once you get to that level of racing, one little mistake is all it can take.”

Seibert said Hoyer has been training for the last two months for the X Games as well as working on his bike, as unlike many riders, he serves as his own mechanic.

Read More: Hoyer looks to ride early-season momentum into 2019 X Games

While Hoyer did not achieve his goal of gold, Seibert says winning bronze at such a prestigious event against the worlds best is “nothing to hang your head at.” Of the three races Hoyer has competed in, Seibert said it was definitely the most competitive he’s seen and that every one of those three riders had a chance to win.

“He went down, completely down, on the ground and was able to come up, close the gap and actually challenge for second place,” Seibert said. “At that point though that track is at 8,000, 9,000 feet of elevation and he was just out of gas. He gave it his all, that’s racing.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Super Bowl 53: What you need to know to be game-day ready
Next story
Curling club future rock solid with youth program

Just Posted

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

The five-day trial begins Oct. 21, 2019

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

Q&A: McLellan focused on title fight Feb. 9

The Tribune caught up with McLellan earlier this week as he prepares for the Canadian title fight

Robson earns berth at two international endurance events

The events, both variations of triathlons will see competitors participate from throughout the globe

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read