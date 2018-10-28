Bantam female T-wolves going for gold this afternoon

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves play Penticton at 1:15 p.m. for gold at the rec complex

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves will take on Penticton today, Oct. 28, in their home tournament final at 1:15 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo)

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves are going for gold this afternoon at their home tournament.

After finishing their round robin with a perfect 3-0 record, the T-wolves wound up second, behind Penticton — also unbeaten — due to total goal average.

Related: Bantam T-wolves to host first home tourney since 2011

Sunday morning, Williams Lake defeated the Fort St. John Predators 3-2 to earn a berth to the championship where they’ll face the only other undefeated team in the tournament, Penticton.

Puck drop is 1:15 p.m. in rink one at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Earlier in the tournament Williams Lake downed Kamloops, North West District, and the Predators in round robin play.

The community is invited to come out to cheer on the hometown team.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter