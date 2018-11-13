Atom Development T-wolves cart home silver from Kamloops tourney

The T-wolves played up a division with impressive results, going undefeated in round robin games

Photo submitted The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves claimed silver during the weekend at a tier 1 tournament in Kamloops. Pictured are coaches Brock Dikur (back from left), Tyrel Lucas and Jhed Gerrior, and players Blake Lambe (third row from left), Lorne Moe, Rhys Marchand, Andrew Lindsay, Trace Reid, Nathan Johnson, Asher Lucas (second row from left), Colton Gerrior, Reid Coombes, Dawson Rowse, Neen Suapa, Lane Carson, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Linden Pinette, goalies Jaxon Dikur (front from left) and Cole Chapman.

The Williams Lake Atom Development Timberwolves claimed silver during the weekend at a tier 1 tournament in Kamloops.

Sanctioned as a tier 2 club, the Timberwolves played up a division with impressive results and went undefeated in their round robin games by beating Richmond, Port Coquitlam, Kamloops and tying Kelowna 1.

They then defeated Kelowna 2 in the semifinal to advance to the championship where, despite fighting hard against Cloverdale, won silver.

Related: Titans march away from Lower Mainland with three gold medals

Coached by Brock Dikur (back from left), Tyrel Lucas and Jhed Gerrior, players at the tournament included: Blake Lambe, Lorne Moe, Rhys Marchand, Andrew Lindsay, Trace Reid, Nathan Johnson, Asher Lucas, Colton Gerrior, Reid Coombes, Dawson Rowse, Neen Suapa, Lane Carson, Kendon MacKinnon, Madden Benvin, Linden Pinette, goalie Jaxon Dikur and Cole Chapman.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter