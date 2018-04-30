The 2008 Total Ice Titans were a perfect six wins and no losses during the weekend at the BC Spring Showdown in Burnaby and North Vancouver to claim the tournament championship. Pictured are Assistant coach Jhed Gerrior, head coach Tyrel Lucas, assistant coach Mike Riley, Rhys Marchand (back from left), Riley lettington, Chaz Lucas, Carter Krueger, Andrew Lindsay, Kaelen Swanson, Blake Lambe (middle from left), Asher Lucas, Linden Pinette, Dawson Rowse, Colton Gerrior, Blake Riley, Jaxson Dikur (front from left), Carter Birks and Kendon MacKinnon. (Photos submitted)

Titans march away from Lower Mainland with three gold medals

Williams Lake spring hockey teams were in fine form during the weekend in the Lower Mainland

Total Ice Titans coach Tyrel Lucas is calling it a “gold medal hattrick” for Williams Lake.

That’s after three lakecity spring hockey league teams — the 2008, 2009 and 2010 Titans — each captured gold medals in their divisions during the weekend at the BC Spring Showdown and the Mainland Hockey Tournament, respectively, in the Lower Mainland.

“It was pretty cool, and we were a little surprised, but when you’re there and in the games you’re expecting to win, so it was awesome,” Lucas said.

The 2008 and 2010 Titans played in the BC Spring Showdown between the Burnaby Rinks and the North Shore Arena, while the 2009 Titans competed at the Mainland Hockey Tournament in Delta at Planet Ice.

“Our 2010 team played right before our 2008 team on the same rink, so they were dress watching our team win, and then they were on and they won — them cheering each other on was unbelievable,” Lucas said. “We’re passing guys from our team on the way home and they’re holding up their medals in the vehicle.”

The 2008 Titans defeated the Kamloops Junior Blazers in their tournament semifinal, 6-3, then went on to edge the BC Kodiaks of the Lower Mainland 4-3 in the championship.

“[Kamloops] has been a pretty big rival of our team over the years — we beat them in the finals here four years ago and they really wanted to win that one. The final was just a really good game.”

The Titans led by as much as 4-1, but the Kodiaks tallied two goals in quick succession to make it close in the 4-3 final.

The 2008 Titans finished the tournament with six wins and no losses.

The 2009 Titans, who were coached by head coach Ryan Campbell, and assistant coaches Phil Vaugeois and Dan Lowndes, finished their tournament in Delta with four wins and one loss, gained some revenge in the championship, defeating the Fraser Valley Kings 4-1 after losing to them in the round robin earlier in the tournament, 3-1.

“They just wanted it more,” Lucas said. “It was hard work, and a little bit of positioning stuff, but they just outworked them in the final. And our goaltending was really good.”

Marek Lowndes, Colton Campbell, Madden Benvin and Lorne Moe all finished the Mainland Hockey Tournament in the top five overall in scoring.

The 2010 Titans, meanwhile, dominated their championship game 9-5 against the BC Kodiaks to finish the tournament with five wins and no losses.

“We have a pretty strong team there,” Lucas said. “It was tight for a little bit, but then in the third period we really started walking away with it.”

 

The 2009 Total Ice Titans had four players in the top five in tournament scoring, and captured the gold medal on the weekend at the Mainland Hockey Tournament in Delta. Pictured are: Assistant coach Phil Vaugeois (back from left), assistant coach Dan Lowndes, head coach Ryan Campbell, and players Brendan Gooding, Colton Campbell, James Peterson, Logan McDonald, Lorne Moe, Madden Benvin, Marek Lowndes, Marquis Vaugeois, Memphis Rossette, Neen Suapa, Reese Overton, Reid Coombes, Sascha Katsura, Sunjai Sharma and Weston Murrary.

The 2010 Total Ice Titans were dominant in their division winning the BC Spring Showdown with a 9-5 victory over the BC Kodiaks. Pictured are: Head coach Tyrel Lucas (back from left), assistant coach Mike Riley, assistant coach Jared Kohlen, Kobe Johnson (middle from left), Logan Henry, Cohen Baker, Taylor Riley, Brock Lawlor, Calen Hussey, Jayce Stephen (front from left), Anthony Dyck, Aysen Lucas, Linkoln Philpotts, Luca Vaugeois, Luke Kholen and Liam Marchand (front).

