MLA’s CORNER: Looking back at spring in Legislature

After 17 weeks commuting between Cariboo-Chilcotin and Victoria, the spring legislative session came to a close at the beginning of the month. It was a busy time, full of debates on legislation, question periods, and meetings, but I loved the opportunity to advocate for the needs of the Cariboo directly to government in Victoria.

That is the whole point of our representative democracy — that MLAs like myself can hear from people in our communities and bring their questions and concerns to government. For me, ensuring the voices of my constituents are heard in Victoria will always be my number one priority as an MLA.

This session there were many critical issues to discuss — from rising gas prices and unaffordability, to the health care crisis, and of course the NDP’s decision to spend a billion dollars on a museum no one asked for.

Right now, people across our province are struggling. There is no shortage of issues people are calling on government to address. But unfortunately, the NDP is failing to take action on any of them. Government has repeatedly failed to take steps to lower gas prices, despite months of our Official Opposition calling on them to act. They have consistently dodged questions about the dire state of health care in our province, and instead of addressing the growing problem of prolific offenders and crime in our communities, the NDP hired a panel to write a report about the issue.

As the session drew to a close, it became clear this NDP government is out of touch with the issues impacting British Columbians. They talk about working for people but have done nothing to show they are capable of following through on their promises. When all is said and done, the simple truth is that people deserve better. They deserve a government that understands and addresses the challenges they face every day. One that doesn’t just say they are working to make life better, but takes the steps to make it a reality.

