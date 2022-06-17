Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

MLA’s CORNER: Health care crisis continues without NDP action

One day when the hospital was only 60 per cent staffed while it was at 175 per cent capacity

Part of my role as an MLA includes the opportunity to stand in the Legislature and directly ask questions of our government. This is something I have done numerous times in the last few weeks, particularly to ask about issues impacting our community here in the Cariboo.

One of the most pressing issues I’ve asked about is the state of health care, especially in rural B.C. Our system is in crisis — and it’s a life and death situation. We are seeing chronic shortages of nurses, doctors, paramedics, and other health care workers in every corner of the province, and immediate significant intervention from our NDP government is long overdue.

People should be able to have confidence that if they need urgent medical care, they will have access to it, and in a timely manner. But in far too many places around the province that is not the case. Just in the last few weeks we heard about a 14-year-old in our community who went into cardiac arrest and had to wait two hours for an ambulance to arrive. It’s an unbelievable amount of time to wait in such a serious situation, especially given the fact that there was an unstaffed ambulance just half an hour away.

We continue to see hours long waits in the emergency department of Cariboo Memorial Hospital, and last month I heard of a day when the hospital was only 60 per cent staffed while it was at 175 per cent capacity.

This is unacceptable. It’s not fair for our dedicated and exhausted health care workers who are being pushed to the point of burnout, working double shifts, and doing the jobs of multiple people, and it’s not fair for patients who deserve to know they are getting the best possible care. It’s time for the NDP to step up and immediately address this worsening health care crisis, for the sake of all British Columbians.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OpinionWilliams Lake

Previous story
Speed signs activated in Lac La Hache
Next story
Williams Lake seniors group hosts BCOAPO provincial convention

Just Posted

Lake City Secondary School staff, including wookworking teacher Andrew Hutchinson (centre) present six dollhouse training aids to representatives Fire Chief Paul McCarthy (from front left), Deputy Fire Chief Joan Flaspoehler and Fire Chief Brad Elliot from 150 Mile, Wildwood and Williams Lake fire departments. The structures will be used to study fire behaviour in buildings and assist in training. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
LCSS students build, donate six dollhouse training structures to assist local fire halls

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Steve Forseth fills role as president in North Central Local Government Association

Williams Lake city councillor Jason Ryll, owner of Front Row Voiceovers, said while his vocal cords took a beating he had fun providing the voice for a video game. (Photo submitted)
‘Opportunity to give back’: Jason Ryll new chamber executive director

Repairs to city streets in downtown Williams Lake are set to begin after Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Pothole patching to begin on Williams Lake streets after Stampede weekend