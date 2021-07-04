MLA’s CORNER: Back to business

Economic recovery will be the topic of this Wednesday’s tailgate event

Canada Day this year was certainly being placed in a different context following the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools in Kamloops and Saskatchewan.

I believe the public wants both these particular sites fully investigated, but we must keep in mind that they may just be the beginning of the discovery of many more unmarked sites.

With respect to the pandemic, as we inevitably move toward small gatherings and we see businesses like our restaurants and gyms move back to business, I want to thank everyone who has helped to support our local business owners.

I have heard about generous tips floated across the counter for take-out and I have watched our local residents show the true colours of the Cariboo-Chilcotin as the businesses have done everything in their power to keep patrons safe.

As a matter of fact, economic recovery was be the topic of Wednesday’s tailgate event hosted by the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

READ MORE: A community that cares

Stampede Royalty and Williams Lake Willy were anticipated to be on hand and the Canadian Mental Health Association was scheduled to be selling hot dogs and burgers for a fundraiser.

Anyone attending in person was asked to register beforehand or, alternatively, was able to tune into the Chamber’s Facebook page to watch.

As near to restart our local economy, it is important to note that restaurants and tourism operations that are used to receiving clientele from all over the world are having the toughest time of all.

Cariboo-Chilcotin is known for this and that’s why it is the greatest place on earth to be, and these challenging times have brought out the best in all of us.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Williams Lake