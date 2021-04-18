COLUMN: A community that cares

As your newly elected representative, one of the most difficult things is to experience is an unprecedented flooding season that’s leaving many of our neighbours destitute.

It’s truly heartbreaking to look in the eyes of someone who just lost their home.

I’m doing everything I can to draw the attention of everyone I see in Victoria as we head back for another three-week session of the Legislature.

There is also a provincial budget coming down on April 20th, so it’s absolutely vital that this government knows exactly what’s happening on the ground right here in Cariboo-Chilcotin.

And I’m not talking about our local highway workers, engineers and contractors that are onsite site 24/7 seven days a week.

These people are more than familiar with the ranchers, residents and our neighbours who are in desperate need of support.

What I am about to say doesn’t need to be said, but I’m going to anyway.

Everyone I know in Cariboo-Chilcotin is quite familiar with the generosity and community spirit that comes out when we need it most.

READ MORE: Why is there no rapid testing in our schools and care homes?

We’ve all seen unbelievable efforts invested in volunteers bringing us farmers markets, pottery sales, car shows even school and church bake sales suddenly appear when the need arises.

It happens over and over, and just one small example happened again this Easter.

As I loaded up the freezer and headed to 100 Mile for BBQ Funchaser event last Saturday, I reflected on the effect of the pandemic is having on everyone who lives throughout our riding.

I’m talking particularly about the unemployed, displaced restaurant workers, hospitality industry, tourism industry and fitness centres.

So that’s why I have to take my hat off to every Wrangler Nation volunteer who gave up their long weekend for a good cause.

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo Chilcotin riding.



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake